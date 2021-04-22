Logistics Market to Grow by USD 77.28 Billion and Record a CAGR of Almost 2% During 2021-2025|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing cross-border trade will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The logistics market is segmented as below:

End-user

o Consumer Goods

o Automotive

o Food And Beverage

o Healthcare

o Others

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o MEA

o South America

Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the logistics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Logistics Market size

Logistics Market trends

Logistics Market industry analysis

The increasing cross-border trade is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the impact due to the trade war may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the logistics market.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

