Logistics Market to record USD 71.96 Bn incremental growth; C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Deutsche Bahn AG emerge as major vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 71.96 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented. The vendors compete based on factors such as new product developments, price, and service offerings. The intense competition and frequent changes in consumer preferences pose significant risks for competitors, which can curtail the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the global logistics market are C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., and DSV Panalpina AS. The market is capital-intensive, making it difficult for new players to enter the market. To sustain competition, vendors are launching new products with advanced technologies. Such factors will improve the competitive advantage of vendors and also increase the demand for logistics during the forecast period. Get an in-depth analysis of the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Market 2022-2026

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our logistics market report covers the following areas:

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Logistics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Consumer Goods



Automotive



Food and Beverage



Healthcare



Others

The market growth in the consumer goods segment will be significant over the forecast period. Players operating in the FMCG industry are investing large amounts of money in the development of new products to keep pace with the competition. New product developments help them extend their product portfolio and help them gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Moreover, enterprises in the consumer goods industry are expanding their business and consumer base by opening new stores. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will occupy 60% of the global market share over the forecast period. The presence of a large consumer base for both food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers is one of the major growth-driving factors in the region. In addition, the availability of low-cost labor and resources in developing economies such as India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam has attracted many global automotive vendors to establish their manufacturing plants in the region. This has further accelerated the growth of the logistics market in APAC. Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Our Free Sample Report

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the logistics market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the Increasing cross-border trade will offer immense growth opportunities, high concerns regarding the hacking of drones will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download Free Sample Report

Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors

Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 105: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 110: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

10.5 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 114: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 115: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 116: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.6 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 118: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 122: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kenco Group Inc.

Exhibit 126: Kenco Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kenco Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Kenco Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 132: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 136: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 140: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

