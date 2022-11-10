Logistics Plus Partners with The Odin Marine Group to Provide Innovative Supply Chain and Shipping Solutions

The new partnership will expand and enhance the global reach of both businesses.

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Odin Marine Group, an International Ship Brokerage firm, specializing in the transportation and storage of all bulk liquids.

"Our new partnership with The Odin Marine Group will allow the two groups to leverage each other's competitive and cultural strengths and provide new ideas, opportunities, and supply chain solutions to our customers with greater flexibility and access to all modalities," said Dennis Melgert, Vice President of Logistics Plus Chemicals Division.

"Finding a partner who is a good cultural fit and has the same passion for excellence is key to this strategic partnership. This new partnership will accelerate change in the marketplace. The bar has been raised," added Richard Appell, CEO and Managing Director of The Odin Marine Group.

About Odin Marine Group, LLC

The Odin Marine Group, LLC is an International Ship Brokerage firm founded in 1976, specializing in the transporting and storage of all bulk liquids including chemicals, specialized products, clean and crude petroleum products, alcohols, and vegetable oils. Headquartered in Southport, CT, with offices in the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Odin provides innovative services for spot freight, contracts of affreightment, time charters, sales and purchases of vessels, new building projects, market intelligence, and demolition markets worldwide. Odin can firmly claim industry leadership and has a history of being 'the first' to offer non-traditional services. Visit odingroup.com to learn more.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes dozens of offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 35 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

