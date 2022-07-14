Logistics Robots Market size to grow by USD 6.42 billion, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 04:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics robots include autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and mobile robot platforms that are used for moving objects in indoor as well as outdoor environments. According to the report "Logistics Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 27.91% in 2020 and will witness a CAGR of 31.24% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (indoor and outdoor logistics and factory logistics) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Five Forces Analysis
Threat of substitutes: There are few substitutes for logistics robots such as cobots, automated warehousing, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotic process automation in terms of applications. End users have few options to choose from for a particular application or usage. However, toward the end of the forecast period, the threat of substitutes will be moderate, as logistics robots will become more affordable due to reduced component prices and improved technological advances.
Vendor Insights
The logistics robots market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- B2A Technology SAS
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KION GROUP AG
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- OMRON Corp.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the logistics robots market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets in APAC. The presence of component manufacturers offering advanced sensor technologies at low costs will drive the logistics robots market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The logistics robots market share growth in the indoor and outdoor logistics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as an increase in the adoption of logistics robots by end-users, such as warehouses, airports, harbors, logistics centers for parcel and mail orders, trans-shipment centers, and public buildings.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The good ROI offered by logistics robots is driving the logistics robots market growth. Logistics robots provide advantages such as low cost of equipment, adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning logic, and the adoption of automation and robotics due to the rise of labor costs and stringent regulations in difficult working conditions.
|
Logistics Robots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.24%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 6.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
