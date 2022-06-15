Logistics Services Software Market Segmented by Deployment and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast| Technavio

Technavio logistics services software market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

The logistics services software market will be affected by rise in the number of strategic partnerships. Apart from this, other market trends include the Integration of technologically advanced solutions, Implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software.

Key Market Segmentation

Logistics Services Software Market Split by Deployment

on-premise



cloud-based

Logistics Services Software Market Split by Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for logistics services software. The market in this area will rise at a quicker rate than the markets in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Over the projected period, the growing usage of transportation management systems (TMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) software will aid the expansion of the logistics services software market in North America.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global logistics services software industry by value?

What will be the size of the global logistics services software industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global logistics services software industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global logistics services software market?

Logistics services software market research report presents critical information and factual data about logistics services software industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in logistics services software market study.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Logistics Services Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

