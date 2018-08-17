LogMeIn (LOGM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LogMeIn, Inc. ('' LogMeIn'') (NASDAQ : LOGM ) and certain of its officers. The class action is on behalf of persons and entities that acquired LogMeIn securities from March 1, 2017 through July 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, thus harming investors.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

