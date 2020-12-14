Logo Brands Expands Partnership With National Football League

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, a leader in the sports licensed tailgate category, has strengthened their position in the marketplace. The National Football League and Logo Brands signed a multi-year agreement, commencing on April 1, 2021, granting the rights to manufacture, produce and distribute stadium blankets, throws and pillows representing all NFL teams.

NFL Atlanta Falcons blanket by Logo Brands

"In the hardlines category of sports licensing, this is one of the largest and most important categories to retail," said Jason Potts, Vice President of Business Development, Logo Brands. "I want to thank the NFL for partnering with Logo Brands, and I am confident that we will innovate, refresh and most importantly grow this category."

"Logo Brands has had the determination and foundation for a strong business model since they first presented to The NFL," said Jennifer Gray, Licensing Director, NFL. "It's exciting to watch as they expand their rights in the sports licensed space. While the home category has been a strong business for us, we believe there is much more we can do in today's marketplace."

Logo Brands has national product distribution through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, and many other major retail outlets, as well as popular sports retail site Fanatics and the Logo Brands e-commerce site. The company's distribution reach is slated to expand to accommodate the NFL product.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis. Its headquarters are in Franklin, Tennessee.

Exclusive licensing agreements

Logo Brands currently has exclusive contracts with 19 universities (seven in the SEC) to manufacture, produce and distribute licensed tailgate products: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

Factory store and blowout sale

On Oct. 30, Logo Brands opened its first seasonal factory store at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. The 13,000-square foot store offers 25 percent off retail on tailgating gear representing more than 450 athletics teams and organizations. The store will remain open through Dec. 30, 2020. Logo Brands products not stocked in the store, such as tailgating tents, will be available for order at the current discount, with free shipping, at the cash register.

Follow on Instagram: @logobrandsinc

Media Contact:

Amy Luke

615-716-4907

[email protected]

Related Images

logo-brands-nfl-blanket.jpg

Logo Brands NFL Blanket

NFL Atlanta Falcons blanket by Logo Brands

SOURCE Logo Brands