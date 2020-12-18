Logo Brands Nationally Expands Product Offerings for The Ohio State University

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has entered into a five-year licensing agreement with The Ohio State University, effective immediately, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Logo Brands will be the primary supplier for Ohio State's licensed tailgate products to major retailers. These items include chairs, tables, tents, stadium seats and soft-sided coolers. Logo Brands will produce an assortment of other licensed items that include drinkware, blankets, throws, pillows, ornaments and inflatables. Rights include Ohio State logos, wordmarks and Star Wars co-branding.

Ohio State Logo Brands 24 Can Cooler

"We are excited to officially welcome The Ohio State University as a new strategic license for our company," said Maggie McHugh, vice president of strategic partnerships at Logo Brands. "I want to thank the Ohio State team for giving us the opportunity to work alongside them to offer a collection of tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products for their students, alumni, staff and fans to enjoy for many years to come."

Logo Brands will make available Ohio State's tailgating merchandise through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, including department stores, warehouse clubs, airport stores and many more. Ohio State products also will be distributed through Ohio State's official channels, like its team shop and on-line store, game day concessionaires, campus bookstores and fan shops.

The Ohio State University is one of the largest universities in the United States and competes in the Division 1 of the NCAA. It is a member of the Big Ten Conference for football, baseball and basketball, and is one of six universities to have won a national championship in all three major men's sports.

Currently, Logo Brands has strategic partnerships with the following universities: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 1999 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

