Logo Brands Strikes Exclusive Deal With University of Florida to Produce and Sell Gators Tailgate Gear

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has entered into a multi-year exclusive agreement with the University of Florida, effective immediately.

The agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute University of Florida Gators tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple retail channels. The product categories in the agreement include chairs, tents, tables, coolers and tote bags.

Logo Brands

Logo Brands will make Gators tailgating products available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, in addition to the Logo Brands website.

"We are thrilled to partner with this amazing school and brand," stated Maggie McHugh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Logo Brands. "Florida has a strong and dedicated fan base and we are excited to work closely with this program to expand Florida's footprint in retail."

With more than 52,000 students and legions of loyal fans, the University of Florida has a strong customer base for licensed Gators-branded products. By partnering with Logo Brands, the university ensures that officially licensed tailgating merchandise is available online and in stores across the county.

The University of Florida is the 18th school to sign exclusively with Logo Brands to produce branded tailgate gear for fans. The other universities are: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands began in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis. In less than a year, the company moved into its first warehouse. Logo Brands, now headquartered in Franklin, just outside Nashville, is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines.

