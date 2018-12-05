LogPoint Built Momentum in 2018 With 70 Percent Revenue Hyper Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the next generation SIEM and Big Data Analytics company, closed 2018 with 70% ARR sales growth, adding more than 200 new customers to the LogPoint user community throughout the year.

"2018 was a record year for LogPoint, and our expectations for 2019 are equally high. The growing realization that SIEM is the cornerstone of modern corporate cybersecurity and the need for replacement of legacy SIEM's are powerful driving forces," says Jesper Zerlang, CEO of LogPoint.

LogPoint

During the lifetime of the company, LogPoint has demonstrated consistent double-digit growth. The introduction of the LogPoint second-generation UEBA technology and expansion into the US market are the crucial growth drivers for LogPoint's strategy.

Zerlang adds, "UEBA will redefine the SIEM market in 2019. Moving away from the rules-based analytics into intelligent and preemptive analytics based on advanced machine learning is necessary to keep up with the rapidly evolving cyber threat. With our second generation UEBA module, LogPoint brings unique time-to-value to the market."

Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Boston, London, Paris, Munich, and Stockholm, LogPoint now serves more than 650 customers globally with the support of a robust global partner network, including more than 50 leading cybersecurity providers and MSSPs. LogPoint has 210 highly-skilled employees including more than 60 engineers

In 2018 LogPoint was included by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management[1] as the only new entrant and was ranked second overall by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report[2] with a score of 4.5 out of 5.

LogPoint 2018 highlights:

70% ARR sales growth, adding 200 new customers to the LogPoint user community

Introduced LogPoint 6.5 including UEBA 2.0, providing market leading time-to-value in Machine Learning analytics

Totaling 210 highly skilled employees at the end of 2018, including 60+ engineers

Entering the US market mid-2018, establishing its Northern American headquarters in Boston, Mass.

Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and praised by customers in Gartner Peer Insights reviews

Receiving a consistent 97% customer satisfaction rating for Service & Support

Addressing the $3.7bn SIEM market in 2018, expected to grow to $5.3bn by 2021

For more information about the company, visit LogPoint.com.

About LogPoint:

LogPoint enables organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence, improving their cybersecurity posture and creating immediate business value. Our advanced next-gen SIEM, UEBA and Automation and Incident Response solutions, simple licensing model, and market-leading support organization empower our customers to build, manage and effectively transform their businesses. We provide cybersecurity automation and analytics that create contextual awareness to support security, compliance, operations, and business decisions. Our offices are located throughout Europe and North America. Our passionate employees throughout the world are achieving outstanding results through consistent customer value-creation and process excellence. With more than 50 certified partners, we are committed to ensuring our deployments exceed expectations. For more information visit www.logpoint.com.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, Gorka Sadowski, 3 December 2018.

[2] Gartner, Inc., "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Security Information and Event Management Market," Peer Contributors, Sept. 27, 2018.

