LogPoint Recognized in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the next generation SIEM and Big Data Analytics company, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, the leading independent technology research organization, in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management.

LogPoint was recently ranked second overall by customers in a Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report[1] with a score of 4.5 out of 5. Key LogPoint was also rated for Integration and Deployment (4.4 out of 5) as well as Service and Support (4.6 out of 5).

"With a massive global cybersecurity skill shortage, organizations are struggling to keep up with the ever-evolving threats facing their daily operations," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO of LogPoint. "SIEM solutions are a necessary tool in the risk management toolkit that can enable security analysts to more quickly identify and mitigate threats. This recognition validates LogPoint's commitment to enabling customers to transform their security capabilities by delivering innovative SIEM and UEBA solutions that offer ease of use, out-of-the-box analytics and seamless integration capabilities, such as threat intelligence and security orchestration and automation."

Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Boston, London, Paris, Munich and Stockholm, LogPoint serves 650+ customers globally with the support of a robust global partner network, including more than 50 leading Cybersecurity providers and MSSP's.

LogPoint enables enterprises and organizations to transform their security capabilities by delivering rapid innovation, providing unmatched time-to-value and placing a heavy focus on ease-of-use and a node-based, all-inclusive pricing model.

Throughout the lifetime of the company, LogPoint has demonstrated consistent double-digit growth, most recently expanding with the opening of its new North America headquarters in Boston. The company also recently announced version 6.5 of its SIEM solution and version 2.0 of its User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) module, offering enterprises unparalleled time-to-value and enhanced intelligence capabilities.

To learn more about LogPoint, please visit https://www.logpoint.com/en/about-us/.

About LogPoint:

LogPoint enables organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence, improving their cybersecurity posture and creating immediate business value. Our advanced next-gen SIEM, UEBA and Automation and Incident Response solutions, simple licensing model, and market-leading support organization empower our customers to build, manage and effectively transform their businesses. We provide cybersecurity automation and analytics that create contextual awareness to support security, compliance, operations, and business decisions. Our offices are located throughout Europe and in North America. Our passionate employees throughout the world are achieving outstanding results through consistent customer value-creation and process excellence. With more than 50 certified partners, we are committed to ensuring our deployments exceed expectations. For more information visit www.logpoint.com

