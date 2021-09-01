LogPoint to acquire SecBI, adding native SOAR and XDR capabilities

"Combining SecBI with LogPoint SIEM and UEBA will immediately drive tremendous value to our current and future customers. As organizations large and small face the most critical cyber threats, security teams need solutions that will help them be more effective and efficient in protecting their organization," said Jesper Zerlang, LogPoint CEO. "This integration will allow customers to quickly launch automated notifications and security remediations using our full-native SOAR capabilities. This is a major step forward in delivering our XDR-enabled operations platform giving our partners and customers one of the most innovative, intuitive, and proven solutions available."

With the rapid integration of SecBI SOAR and XDR technology, LogPoint will take another step in solving the complex cybersecurity challenges that SOCs face today. The acquisition will enable customers to eliminate false positives and automate incident response. Together, these comprehensive, complementary platforms will automate repetitive tasks, orchestrate threat remediation workflows, and autonomously investigate, prioritize, and execute playbooks that reduce human involvement — allowing analysts to focus on real threats to protect organizations better.

"We are excited to join LogPoint and integrate seamlessly to further extend the company's foundational cybersecurity solution," said Gilad Peleg, SecBI CEO. "With the inclusion of the SecBI technology, LogPoint takes automation to the next level to address the challenges organizations and cybersecurity analysts are facing in responding rapidly to an exponentially rising number of incidents."

The acquisition is subject to customary legal requirements and approvals and is expected to be finalized by the end of Q3 2021. Upon completion, SecBI will integrate into LogPoint's organization as LogPoint Israel and remain in Tel Aviv. While the parties declined to disclose financial details, most SecBI's owners, including lead-investor Jerusalem Venture Partners, will become LogPoint shareholders, joining existing investors Digital+ Partners and Evolution Equity Partners.

"The combination of LogPoint technology with SecBI XDR and SOAR, creates an end-to-end cybersecurity powerhouse that has exactly the right combination of technology, human capital, and growth potential," said Yoav Tzruya, General Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners. "Merging Israeli cybersecurity expertise into the international LogPoint organization entails a huge potential for customers across the globe. We look forward to working with Jesper and his team to build a category leader."

