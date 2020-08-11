Lois Banta Joins eAssist Dental Solutions as Chief Operations Officer

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned dental practice consultant, speaker, and industry author joined eAssist Dental Solutions as Chief Operations Officer, effective August 1, 2020. "I have been in this industry for 4½ decades and I love what I do, but I could not be more excited to begin this new chapter in my life," said Lois Banta upon accepting the position.

eAssist Dental Solutions

From terrified dental patient to popular international speaker and dental consultant, Lois has been involved in dentistry for more than 40 years. She was a valuable administrative team member for 25 years in private practices, then formed Banta Consulting in 1998, and exploded into the speaking and consulting world.

Living up to her mantra of "Energy. Positivity. Impact." she quickly became a sought-after international speaker and consultant, and much-published author in respected dental industry journals and publications. She makes her "Lois' lessons" available through books and forms that help keep practices on track toward unparalleled success. She also became owner and CEO of the well-attended Speaking Consulting Network (SCN) in 2010.

Lois has brought her extraordinary insight into the dynamics that make a practice successful to countless practices of all sizes, taking them from mediocrity to excellence. Her presentations, seminars and customized team retreats offer creative solutions, proven communication strategies and solid systems that boost revenue, decrease stress, and build a positive atmosphere where employees love their jobs, and patients look forward to visits. As a staff trainer and team builder, Lois effectively teaches teams how to move in the same direction while performing their individual tasks. Her no-nonsense approach and tenacity have earned this 5-foot tall dynamo the apt reputation, "Ten Foot Tall and Bullet Proof."

eAssist has been tapping into Lois Banta's expertise for years – her virtual presentations receiving rave reviews every time. Dubbed "Dentistry's Insurance Detective," Lois likes to roll up her sleeves, find lost money and get it in the bank for her clients… and effectively teaches others to do the same. In addition, her professional and personal development seminars have greatly benefitted eAssist consultants and employees alike.

Said Dr. James Anderson, DMD, Servant Leader/CEO/Founder of eAssist, "Lois' expertise in communication, team-building and development, dental insurance billing and collections make her an ideal addition to the eAssist family. Moreover, she's a perfect match for our core values – things like servant leadership, proactive positivity, embracing change and continuous improvement, while always doing what's right and caring for each other. And, I personally love her slogan 'Find your internal giggle,' because we're always looking for ways to have professional fun in a positive environment as we serve our clients and ourselves to the very best of our abilities. Lois will help us do all that, and more!"

eAssist is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance billing services for dental offices. The company has grown rapidly since 2012 through innovative problem-solving, scaling of solutions that benefit the entire industry, and cutting edge billing and communication technology. But, their people have been – and always will be – the key to their success and continued growth.

eAssist is unique in the billing industry in that its success and reputation depend on the caliber of its workforce, which currently comprises 850+ independent billing consultants, supported by a relatively small team of exceptionally talented employees. The company excels at selecting, training, developing, motivating, rewarding and retaining the industry's top billing professionals, all while respecting them as individual entrepreneurs running their own businesses. Tech-driven systems keep this vast nationwide people network connected and communicating 24/7.

Dr. Anderson shares Lois' belief that an organization can implement strategies and systems, but in the absence of strong communication, their effects will be limited. This is especially important, given the company's aggressive goal to grow eAssist into a billion dollar company over the next 10 years. They will do this by continuously improving service levels, building their client base, providing opportunities to hundreds more billing professionals, and broadening their scope and reach with innovative new products and services that benefit clients as well as drive advancements in the dental billing industry overall.

Dr. Anderson also explained, "Lois' leadership and creative problem-solving skills will be extremely beneficial as we strive to achieve our long term goals. Knowing that our people are the key to our success, we are ramping up efforts to better leverage the creativity and synergy that come out of high-performing teams, and with that, comes the need for the most effective communication processes possible. We know Lois will be instrumental in helping us get the best from and for our people and our clients through effective teamwork and communication strategies."

Lois is enthusiastic about joining eAssist's Servant Leadership team. She looks forward to the opportunity to bring her expertise in training, coaching and mentoring to the company and its many consultants and employees, helping them to grow to their full potential, just as she has done for so many dental practices. Lois has taken on this new role with her motto, "Let's have fun, Let's do this!"

