Lois Lindauer Launches Keep Me Posted Postcards

BOSTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of New England's best-known women entrepreneurs launches third company, Keep Me Posted Postcards, focused on helping small business owners to quickly connect with friends, prospects and clients.

"You won't stand out from the crowd using social networks alone," says Lois Lindauer. "To build and grow your network, you need a marketing tool that supports thoughtful, meaningful professional relationships." Keep Me Posted client and career strategist, Sarah Cardozo-Duncan says, "When you send a postcard, you know it won't be deleted like an email. People keep them – and keep you top of mind."

Savvy professionals follow up after a meeting, event or conversation. Emails, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram posts don't have the same impact as a postcard with your personalized message. Postcards designed specifically for business needs like 'Let's Stay In Touch', 'A Quick Note', or 'To Be Continued' help keep the conversation and relationship moving. Postcards show prospects and clients that you care about them. It's a way to cut through the digital clutter and generate long-term engagements.

People read postcards in greater numbers with a 3.9% year-over-year increase (USPS Household Diary Study)

Postcard have a 5.7% response rate (DMA) and combined with other methods, increase personal branding efforts.

Postcard messages speak directly to prospects and clients.

The mail always gets through! You can't delete a postcard!

About Keep Me Posted Postcards: Keep Me Posted Postcards publishes unique attention-getting postcards as a quick way to connect with prospects and clients. The cards, along with tips on how to make real connections and lasting relationships is the brainchild of one of Boston's most successful women CEOs, Lois Lindauer. After founding, running and selling Diet Workshop and Lois L. Lindauer Searches, Lois Lindauer is committed to helping business owners grow their networks, stand out and enhance their marketing by creating meaningful relationships.

SOURCE Keep Me Posted Postcards

Related Links

http://www.keepmepostedpostcards.com

