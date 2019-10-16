LoJack Mexico and MAN Truck & Bus Announce Strategic Alliance

In close collaboration with MAN Truck & Bus, LoJack Mexico developed a robust and customized connected vehicle solution that focuses on security, improved road safety and operational efficiency for MAN´s fleet customers and their drivers. The first phase of the solution deployment will provide real-time video surveillance via in-cab cameras, followed by a second telematics-focused phase delivering critical data on driver behavior, gas consumption, failure codes and other vehicle performance reporting.

"At MAN Truck & Bus Mexico we are very aware of the needs of our customers and believe telematics and video technology can deliver high value services and an improved user experience for them," said René Chávez, homologation and government affairs engineer EU – BR – MX for Man Truck & Bus Mexico. "LoJack Mexico's state-of-the-art technology, national presence and best-in-class security services will help us achieve our project goals."

LoJack Mexico telematics and surveillance video technology will be installed on the MAN bus and truck assembly line and sold to the Mexican market with plans to expand distribution to other Latin American markets.

"We are very pleased to have been chosen as a strategic partner of a world leader in automotive manufacturing," said David Roman, general manager for LoJack Mexico. "Our telematics and security technology help mitigate risk, improve security and increase operational efficiencies to drive a compelling return on investment for MAN Truck & Bus Mexico's fleet owners."

In addition, MAN Truck & Bus will offer their customers LoJack Mexico Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) services, the only SVR service supported by law enforcement throughout Mexico.

About Volkswagen Group and MAN Truck & Bus Mexico

The Volkswagen Group, with its headquarters in Wolfsburg, is one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The Commercial Vehicles Business Area primarily comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses from the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN brands, the corresponding genuine parts business and services. The commercial vehicles portfolio ranges from pickups to heavy trucks and buses.

MAN Truck & Bus Mexico has had a presence in Mexico for more than a decade with the brands MAN and Volkswagen Trucks and Buses. We offer the best freight and passenger transport solutions in Mexico, with advanced engine technology and operator safety innovation, making them more efficient and ecological in the market. We have a plant in the city of Querétaro where more than 16 Volkswagen brand models are assembled. Our main objective is to provide transport solutions tailored to the needs of our customers with the best quality and price, offering the latest technology and innovation.

About LoJack Mexico

Car Track S.A. de CV, dba LoJack Mexico, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Mexico and across Latin America, helping recover more than ₱3.5 million in assets. We have been active in Mexico for over 20 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 210,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Mexico is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology and software services to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers, through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.com.mx or LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

