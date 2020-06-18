LoJack México and Overhaul Partner to Help Safeguard the Supply Chain Throughout Mexico

MEXICO CITY and IRVINE, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack México, the market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Mexico and across Latin America, has signed a partnership agreement with Overhaul Group, Inc. (Overhaul). By integrating Overhaul's real-time supply chain integrity solution with CalAmp's telematics and LoJack Mexico's Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) services, global enterprises are able to secure shipments of pharmaceuticals, perishables and high-value electronics across Mexico during these uncertain times.

The Mexican market is well known for truck cargo thefts due to a high incidence rate of organized criminal activity. From January to April 2020, CANACAR reports that Mexico saw a 5.5% increase in federal incidents compared to the same timeframe last year based on data provided for the report by Fiscalia General de la Republica. Food and groceries, pharmaceuticals and other sought after products accounted for 89% of goods stolen in April 2020 according to Fiscalia General de la Republica. In addition, shifting government resources due to COVID-19 has led to significant societal uncertainty, thus prompting manufacturers and shippers to search for alternative solutions to secure their assets.

To mitigate these risks, Overhaul leverages real-time visibility solutions to detect and automatically correct delays, unplanned route changes and other threats within the supply chain. The company has grown to be a trusted provider for food, pharmaceutical and technology Fortune 100 enterprises moving freight globally. Overhaul's integrity solution provides shippers with real-time risk management through automated alerts and set response protocols, allowing for faster response times and more efficient monitoring by their Global Security Operations Center.

"The combination of Overhaul, CalAmp and LoJack México's visibility services, cloud-enabled infrastructure and supply chain experience brings a world-class solution to the market in Mexico, providing manufacturers and fleet owners the flexibility and tools needed to ensure asset integrity at all points in the supply chain," says Ron Greene, Overhaul's vice president of business development.

Cargo theft is a key concern in Mexico as thieves target tractor-trailer trucks, containers and cargo vans, among other equipment. According to ANERPV, there has been an increase in theft of light duty trucks as well as an increase in cargo theft, up by 25% in some regions of Mexico from March to April 2020.

LoJack México's direct integration with law enforcement in Mexico will provide Overhaul's freight customers with the most advanced visibility, telematics and SVR services to protect their vehicles, equipment and cargo as they travel across key touch points in the supply chain and to aid in their recovery if stolen.

"Our partnership with Overhaul brings best-in-class supply chain, telematics and SVR services to global enterprises looking to secure their vehicles, equipment and cargo as it travels across Mexico by land, sea and air," said David Román, general director of LoJack México. "With increasing rates of cargo and vehicle theft in Mexico during these uncertain times, it's critical now, more than ever, that manufacturers and fleet operators have the visibility and control they need to protect their assets while in transit between multiple third party logistics partners."

About Overhaul

Overhaul is a supply chain integrity solutions company that allows shippers to connect disparate sources of data into the first fully transparent platform designed for the logistics industry. The result? Data that is transformed into critical insights that can instantly trigger corrective actions, impacting everything from temperature control to handling requirements or package-level tracking, ensuring cargo arrives at its destination safely, undamaged, and on time. All active shipments, all corresponding data sources, all in real-time through a single unified view. For more information, visit over-haul.com/mexico or LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or the Overhaul Blog.

About LoJack México

Car Track S.A. de CV, dba LoJack México, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Mexico and across Latin America, helping recover more than ₱3.5 million in assets. We have been active in Mexico for over 20 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 210,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Mexico is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology and software services to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers, through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.com.mx or LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

