Loki Therapeutics to Participate in Biotech Showcase Digital, BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loki Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation cancer therapeutics that leverage childhood vaccination recall antigens, announced today its Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradley will participate in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM being held January 11-15, 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO @ JPM

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

During BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital, Mr. Bradley will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Loki's business and clinical development strategy for its proprietary AWAKE™ platform technology, which reactivates and redirects pre-existing, life-long memory T-cells created during childhood vaccination to target and eliminate cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate, AWAKE-LM-TT, capitalizes on the childhood vaccination for tetanus toxoid (TT) to generate an immune response to solid tumors and metastases presenting the tetanus antigens. Loki is currently advancing AWAKE-LM-TT as a potential treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as metastatic ovarian cancer.

About Loki Therapeutics

Loki Therapeutics is an immuno oncology company that is developing a new generation of cancer therapeutics that efficiently deliver childhood recall antigens to tumor cells with genetically attenuated bacterial vectors. Loki's AWAKE™ technology platform offers a potentially groundbreaking approach to cancer treatment by activating and redirecting pre-existing memory T cells created during childhood vaccination to target and eliminate cancer cells. Key to AWAKE is its utilization of attenuated Listeria Monocytogenes for the precise delivery of recall antigens to tumor environments and into the tumor cell. Loki's lead development program – AWAKE-LM-TT – capitalizes on the childhood vaccination for tetanus toxoid (TT) to generate an immune response to solid tumors and metastases presenting the tetanus antigens. Loki is currently advancing AWAKE-LM-TT as a potential treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as metastatic ovarian cancer. Loki is also pursuing additional development programs based on other childhood vaccines, including polio (AWAKE-LM-PV) and mumps. For more information on Loki Therapeutics please visit www.lokitx.com.

