Loki Therapeutics to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loki Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation cancer therapeutics that leverage childhood vaccination recall antigens, announced today its Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradley will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference taking place February 16-18, 2021. The presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees.

During the presentation, Mr. Bradley will provide an overview of the Company's business and clinical development programs and discuss anticipated 2021 milestones. Additionally, Mr. Bradley will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event:

BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference Date:

February 16-18, 2021 Registration:

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/registration-categories

About Loki Therapeutics

Loki Therapeutics is an immuno oncology company that is developing a new generation of cancer therapeutics that efficiently deliver childhood recall antigens to tumor cells with genetically attenuated bacterial vectors. Loki's AWAKE™ technology platform offers a potentially groundbreaking approach to cancer treatment by activating and redirecting pre-existing memory T cells created during childhood vaccination to target and eliminate cancer cells. Key to AWAKE is its utilization of attenuated Listeria Monocytogenes for the precise delivery of recall antigens to tumor environments and into the tumor cell. Loki's lead development program – AWAKE-LM-TT – capitalizes on the childhood vaccination for tetanus toxoid (TT) to generate an immune response to solid tumors and metastases presenting the tetanus antigens. Loki is currently advancing AWAKE-LM-TT as a potential treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as metastatic ovarian cancer. Loki is also pursuing additional development programs based on other childhood vaccines, including polio (AWAKE-LM-PV) and mumps. For more information on Loki Therapeutics please visit www.lokitx.com.

Contacts

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Miriam Miller (Investors)

[email protected]

212-375-2694

Ingrid Mezo (Media)

[email protected]

646-604-5150

SOURCE Loki Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.lokitx.com

