Lokithor Launches A Multipurpose Jump Starter JA301

With a capability of 2000A peak current, the Lokithor JA301 can jump start 12 volt engine up to 8 liters of gasoline and up to 6 liters of diesel for up to 40 times. With its powerful jump starting capabilities, it'll also work on some trucks, tractors, boats, and more.

A special highlight of the JA301 is the additional function of a high-precision air inflator. The JA301 can also replenish air from 10 PSI to 150 PSI (0.8 to 10 bar, accurate to 0.1 bar). With the ability to pre-select a preferred PSI, users will now be able to inflate their tires without the need of a PSI checker and the worries of over or under inflating their tires.

The JA301 contains a powerful ultra-wide angle LED flashlight of 300 Lumens to combat the darkest of nights. The flashlight comes with three modes: constant light, strobe, and S.O.S. to adapt to any situation. Also worth noting is its high energy power bank function and quick charge 3.0 technology so that users can charge their smartphones, tablets, cameras or headsets multiple times quickly.

The large handle adopts an ergonomic design for better accessibility and transportation. The JA301 is far lighter than lead-acid jump starters, it has a weight of only 1.77kg, ensuring ease of convenience.

Product reliability

Furthering the great aspects of this device, the JA301 can additionally detect the voltage of your car battery in real time, and have the function of abnormal alert. Its built-in battery management system (BMS) provides protection against short circuits, overcurrent, reverse polarity, and overheating.

The battery pack is a core part of JA301 device, so the Lokithor company chooses the industry-leading LiPO battery manufacturer Grepow as the supplier, to further guarantee the product quality. Owing to the Grepow strong R&D and production capacity, the high discharge rate LiPO battery is their outstanding advantage, such batteries are widely used in Jump Starter, UAV, Electric Supercar as well as other high-end fields.

With so many features behind it, the JA301 is sure to be a reliable and convenient solution in unknown emergencies that may arise.

Lokithor specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance jump starters, as well as a wide range of related products and accessories. It focuses on providing immediate and convenient solutions for all automotive emergencies. Their high-quality products can provide adequate and reliable service to those stuck in a sticky situation.

