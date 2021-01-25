Lola Digital Media Announces 'AllGear' Group

"AllGear was created on the premise of delivering expert-driven content that is published with best-in-class data and journalism practices," said Ben Carpel, CEO of Lola Digital Media. "The focus on products and gear, plus an approach that leans equally into editorial expertise and data, will distinguish AllGear on the media landscape."

The full list of AllGear sites include: AutoWise, Bikerumor, ExplorersWeb, GearHungry, GearJunkie, Improb, iRunFar, InStash, and Switchback Travel. Lola Digital Media closed on the latest additions (Bikerumor, iRunFar, and Switchback Travel) in recent weeks, and the company will continue to add new properties and grow the AllGear group throughout 2021.

A team of 40+ veteran journalists, founders, and media executives operate the AllGear group, including Stephen Regenold (founder of GearJunkie and former New York Times writer); Tyler Benedict (founder, Bikerumor); David Wilkinson (founder, Switchback Travel); and Bryon Powell (founder, iRunFar). Sean McCoy and Ryan Johnson, respectively former editor-in-chief and COO at GearJunkie, lead editorial and strategy for the AllGear group.

"I am proud of the team we have assembled to create a next-generation media group," said Stephen Regenold, VP of Strategy at Lola. "Our mix of award-winning articles, gear reviews, podcasts, video, custom projects, and commerce-related content represent the best practices of a healthy, cutting-edge media company in 2021."

The group prides itself on journalistic practices, reader trust, and authenticity. Product reviews by experts are a hallmark on many of the sites, including in-depth buyer's guides and exclusives on the latest products coming to market.

An in-house brand studio facilitates custom content projects and video production for many of the leading brands in the outdoor, gear, and active-lifestyle industries. A high-intent audience results in partnerships with major online retailers, for which the AllGear sites will facilitate millions of customers and purchases in 2021.

"Many Lola properties are among the top content-commerce publications in the industry," said Eric Phung, CFO of Lola Digital Media. "AllGear accelerates our operations with collaborative processes and world-class talent, new backend efficiencies, and a collective reach to tens-of-millions of readers 'in the funnel' looking for product recommendations and expert advice."

Finally, the AllGear group will offer advertisers new levers to reach an audience of 15 million intent-driven readers in one place. Campaigns across the AllGear network reach a demographic that sets trends as influencers and early adopters of the latest products and gear.

"Lola was founded in 2018 on the theme of serving passionate enthusiasts across multiple niche interests," said Soni Obinger, Chief Content Officer at Lola Digital Media. "AllGear is a continuation of this ethos, with editors and content creators who are immersed in the communities of the readers they serve."

ABOUT LOLA DIGITAL MEDIA:

Lola Digital Media owns and operates best-in-class media brands that fuel readers' passions. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded in 2018 and runs a portfolio of digital publications and media brands across its AllGear and Lifestyle divisions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For media inquiries on Lola Digital Media and the AllGear group, please reach out to Stephen Regenold, VP of Strategy ([email protected]).

SOURCE Lola Digital Media LLC

Related Links

https://www.loladigitalmedia.com

