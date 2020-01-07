Loloz with Cavibloc™ to be featured on "Information Matrix" with Laurence Fishburne

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Information Matrix", a short form documentary series hosted by actor and director Laurence Fishburne, will feature an episode about Loloz with Cavibloc™. The show reveals how the technology behind Loloz antibacterial lollipops is making waves in the dental hygiene industry and could have a major impact on the prevalence of cavities across the country.

"Information Matrix" is an award-winning documentary program that showcases content on new ideas and innovations on a wide range of topics including: education, medical research, addiction, autism education, culture, travel, and architecture just name a few. The show is broadcast on Public Television. The episode featuring Loloz with Cavibloc™ will air in January of 2020.

According to Sam R. Dyer, Director of Marketing at Healthy Grid, "Loloz is the world's first antibacterial, antimicrobial lollipop and lozenge that reduces bacteria known to cause cavities. Loloz combines ancient Eastern medicine with modern ingenuity. The result is a great tasting, anti-cavity protocol that's fun too."

A rough cut of the "Information Matrix" segment can be viewed at https://loloz.com/about-faq-s/#about_loloz . Check your local listings for the dates and times the complete Information Matrix episode will air.

Loloz with Cavibloc™ is an innovative product. Cavibloc™ was founded after 7 years of research by microbiologists at UCLA. The active ingredient is a compound found in licorice root called Glycyrrhizol. In six different studies, Glycyrrhizol has been found to be highly efficient in killing 99.9% of the cavity-causing bacteria Streptococcus mutans, sobrinus and Lactobacillus.

Loloz™ comes in two delicious flavors; orange and berry. They are most effective when taken twice a day for ten consecutive days and added to a daily brushing and flossing routine. A course of Loloz with Cavibloc™ should be repeated every three to six months for cavity prevention.

Download clinical trials, read independent studies and see what dentists are saying and more at https://www.loloz.com

