Loma Linda Taco Filling Takes Home 2019 Prevention Healthy Eating Award

NASHVILLE, N.C., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Linda , known for its tasty new line of shelf-stable, plant-based Meal Starters and Meal Solutions created by Atlantic Natural Foods (ANF), announced today that that its Taco Filling Meal Starter was named a winner of Prevention's 2019 Healthy Eating Awards. Loma Linda was selected by Prevention's editorial team from among more than 350 boxed, bagged, frozen and canned goods vying for the honor, and was celebrated in the magazine's March issue.

"We are beyond thrilled for Loma Linda foods to be recognized by the esteemed judges at Prevention—a credible resource for consumers looking for options and guidance to support better health," said ANF innovation brand manager, Laura Lapp. "It's truly a testament to our mission of democratizing plant-based eating by making delicious, healthy and affordable options easily attainable. With more and more brands entering the plant-based sector every day, it's an honor to be known as one of the best."

The editorial team selected winning products that meet Prevention's nutritional standards for being made without excess sodium, less than 10g of added sugars per serving, no trans fats or hydrogenated oils and comprised of real, recognizable ingredients. From there, the Healthy Eating Awards were awarded to the tastiest products.

"We loved that [Loma Linda Taco Filling] was vegetarian, versatile, and hearty enough to serve to the family for dinner. The Taco Filling is a super convenient, friendly-favorite dinner option," noted the Prevention editors.

Loma Linda Plant-Based Meal Starters and Meal Solutions (MSRP $2.99 to $4.49) are simple, plant-based versions of favorite comfort foods. Varieties include Taco Filling, Chorizo, Pad Thai, Chipotle Bowl, and many more. All are non-GMO and gluten free, offering up to 9g of protein per serving. Loma Linda products are available at more than 5,000 locations nationwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Sprouts Market, Wegmans, and Safeway, as well as at Costco stores in select regions across the U.S.

To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or contact the company at (252) 212-9000 x102 or info@atlanticnaturalfoods.com or on LinkedIn .

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, Neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility in North Carolina, U.S., as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

SOURCE Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC

Related Links

https://atlanticnaturalfoods.com

