Lomotif to Host NFT Livestream Event Today Featuring World-Renowned Marvel & DC Comics Artist Rob Prior

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZASH Global Media and Lomotif, the popular video sharing and global social media platform, and rival to TikTok and Kuaishou, announced it is broadcasting a live NFT event featuring world-renowned Marvel & DC Comics Artist Rob Prior today at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Lomotif platform. Zash co-founder Ted Farnsworth will be featured as a keynote speaker about the future of the exploding NFT marketplace during the special event for crypto enthusiasts hosted by Mogul Productions.

Zash and Lomotif have been early adopters into the NFT marketplace with Lomotif as one of the largest players in the User Generated Content (UGC) space to adapt NFT creations from its creators and global user base. The early entry into NFTs has placed Lomotif in the lead position in the overall space for Creators to create and sell their own NFT's no matter how small or large the price is.

During the live event, Rob Prior will burn original artwork on camera and unveil the digitized NFT after the burn. The painting, which is inspired by Wolf of Wall Street, will have fiat money falling from the sky; it will be burnt to prove that the future of art, and Wall Street, is meant to be on the blockchain.

"We feel that Lomotif is in the perfect position for the NFT platform space because we have tens of millions of global user base from around the world with over 210 million lifetime users. We believe it will be one of the largest companies to date that will offer the Lomotif global user base to create and sell their own NFT's right on the Lomotif platform. We already have the distribution in place with our global user base," stated Farnsworth.

Joining Farnsworth to speak about the future of NFTs will be Dan Crothers, the Co-Founder of ECOMI (VeVe Digital Collectibles) and Jon Karas, the Co-Founder and President of Akoin,

"These are such exciting times for Lomotif with hosting the largest live concert with over 37 million views several weeks ago, and now being able to partake in such a historic event for the new NFT space that is evolving technology quickly. My vision for Lomotif has always been for us to be able to offer our Lomotif global user base from around the world these free events. More importantly, however, is the ability to offer our creators the ability to create their own NFT's and to help them monetize their brands and personal creations," stated Paul Yang, Founder and CEO of Lomotif.

One of the fastest growing video-sharing social networking platforms in its category over the last three years, there are currently 225+ million installations of the Lomotif app globally in 200+ countries in 300+ languages. Over 300 million videos are watched on the platform per month and over 10 billion atomic clips (User Generated Content (UGC)) have been used to create more than 740+ million videos on the platform since its launch.

To watch the Lomotif NFT Livestream on the Lomotif platform, the global user base can download the app on the Apple Store or Google Play for Android The live event will run today May 27th, 2021 from 5:00- 8:00pm ET.

About Lomotif

Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Yang's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms. For additional information about Lomotif Private Limited, please visit Lomotif's website at www.lomotif.com.

About ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation is an evolving network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. The ZASH team is managed by a group of smart, if not somewhat brazen, consummate disrupters. ZASH believes its management team has an exceptional and unparalleled ability to pivot because their knowledge and experience is steadfast and unyielding. For additional information about ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, please visit ZASH's website at www.zash.global or on Twitter at @ZashGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of ZASH's products or products incorporating ZASH's products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting ZASH. Such information are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, ZASH management as well as estimates and assumptions made by ZASH's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to ZASH or ZASH's management identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential business synergies resulting from ZASH's acquisition of Lomotif the potential market for ZASH's and Lomotif's product offerings, customer adoption and use of the Lomotif platform, and the ability of ZASH to monetize product offerings, including the Lomotif platform. Such statements and the other forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current view of ZASH with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to ZASH and Lomotif's industries, operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by ZASH. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although ZASH believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. ZASH is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

