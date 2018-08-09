Lon Smith Roofing Honors Dallas Navy Vet

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lon Smith Roofing, the largest residential roofing contractor in the state, today installed a free roof for a Navy veteran in Mesquite, Texas.

"The Roof for Vets program is Lon Smith Roofing at its best," said Lon Smith President David Cox. "Each quarter, we find a worthy veteran who has served our country and we serve him back by installing a new roof at no charge. Today, we are proud to do it again."

Today's recipient was Fondrae Townsend who spent ten years in the United States Navy from 1996 to 2006. He served in the Global War on Terrorism and then returned home to Mesquite where he has been a school teacher, volunteer at his church and a single father raising two kids. His roof leaks so badly that he wondered if he would be able to stay in the home.

"Our heroes should not have to worry about whether they can stay in their own home when leaks are coming through the roof," Cox continued. "As one of Mr. Townsend's friends said, he covers so many others so now we can cover him with a new roof. And that's exactly what we are going to do."

Lon Smith Roofing began the Roof for Vets program three years ago as a way to honor local vets in need. Nominations can be made at lonsmith.com or by calling 817-926-8400.

SOURCE Lon Smith Roofing