London-based Immersive Agency, The Department, creates a spectacular projection mapping show for the BMW Group to send out a strong visual statement for sustainability, circular economy and electric mobility

The projections (16 million pixels) were all run off green power and lit up the night sky in a cycle of four animations - Re: think , Re: use , Re: duce and Re: cycle ". As the show begins and the huge building seems to melt and the iconic cylinders fill up with liquid metal you know you are about to witness something unforgettable.

Film music creator and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer provides the music.

The Head of BMW Brand Communication and Experience, Stefan Ponikva, talked about the importance of the campaign: "Our four-cylinder HQ is the architectural icon of the BMW Group and a special landmark of the city of Munich. We wanted to send out a strong signal of our commitment to a sustainable vision of the circular economy in the world."

Executive Creative Director of The Department, Hamish Jenkinson, said of the project "The automotive industry is going through unprecedented change, with electrification, digitisation and sustainability key to any future success. We wanted to create a visual story that symbolises how the people inside this iconic building are leading the automotive industry in a race to a more sustainable future. Thanks to an incredible team of animators, technical directors, and our production crew we achieved something truly memorable."

Media contact:

Hamish Jenkinson

T: 07811 956604

E: [email protected]

W: the-department.co.uk

Available assets:

Video :

https://youtube.com/watch?v=3dzASWgCXPM

BMW project its approach to sustainability etc

Photos:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lpoB_w7nWXssVX4xxBlInerVh4K4qpgi/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13x6-1ttWtRVHWidUCJ9MM_L2Koo8bVUB/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIpM084CXciJyCdaU9kQjNxLPeVVYRyQ/view?usp=sharing

About The Department:

The Department is a UK-based team of experts redefining the future of brand experiences and live events. Combining cutting-edge technology with humanising theatrics we create our shows and experiences to be technically masterful and purposely human.

Our immersive innovation is memorable, moving and awe-inspiring.

Our clients, as well as the BMW Group, include MSC Cruises, Toyota, Lexus, the BBC, ASICS, UEFA, WWF and KPMG.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/we.are.the.department/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-department-london/mycompany/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/departmentthe

SOURCE The Department