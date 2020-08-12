London Based Regtech Firm, Ai XPRT Creating Waves Globally

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --London based Regtech firm, Ai XPRT has been under the spotlight twice recently. It was featured in the Top 21 Regtech firms 2020 edition, a report published by EY and Medici Global, a pioneer in fintech research on 7th August 2020. On 11th August 2020, Ai XPRT was awarded the Best Financial Institution Compliance Management Platform by APAC Insider, a leading fintech publication with footprint covering the APAC region.

Ai XPRT solutions automates compliance, risk and audit processes using its proprietary platform built using the Artificial Intelligence technologies - Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). The platform reads, extracts and processes data across multiple sources and in various formats. Additionally, the in-built feedback mechanism enables the platform to continuously learn and improve the accuracy of its output. The solutions configured on the platform require no prior knowledge of AI or programming and can be implemented remotely.

"The inclusion in the Top 21 RegTech firms and the best financial institution compliance management platform are testament to the innovative nature of the solutions and our delivery capability," says Dr Bimal Roy Bhanu, Co-founder and CEO of Ai XPRT. Ai XPRT has delivered solutions in EMEA and APAC regions to heavily regulated industries such as financial services, food and logistics industries. The platform has the capability to understand and interpret complex compliance requirements making it unique in the market. It is this capability of intelligent automation that takes the heavy lifting out of compliance assurance process and makes it the best compliance management platform.

Ai XPRT solutions deliver substantial cost- savings within 16 weeks of deployment. Nadeem Shakoor, Co-founder and COO, says, "Our solutions can automate the laborious document review and verification tasks and strengthens the business continuity of the firms with the use of the solutions that never stop learning or require any breaks." Ai XPRT clients arguably reduces their risk exposure substantially as 100% of the documents can be reviewed using Ai XPRT solutions as opposed to a sample which used to be the industry practice.

Based in London, Ai XPRT is backed by Barclays, Force Over Mass Capital, Tech Stars and Assembly Capital was founded in 2015. Since then it has grown to 100 full time and 5 part time employees with offices in London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

About Ai XPRT: Ai XPRT's unique family of AI solutions automates compliance, risk and audit processes which existing technologies in the market are unable to do. Our product solutions are built on true artificial intelligence which address the most pressing challenges in the business world and delivers substantial operational cost reductions within 16 weeks of deployment. It also strengthens business continuity with the use of solutions that never stop learning or require any breaks. We work with clients across the globe from our offices in London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

