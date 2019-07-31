WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/London-Bridge-Recalls-Sock-and-Wrist-Rattle-Sets-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Infant Sock and Wrist Rattle Sets

Hazard: Rattles sewn inside the socks and wristbands can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the sock and rattle sets, take them away from children and return them to the store where it was purchased or contact London Bridge to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

London Bridge at 800-653-5048 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@maisonchiconline.com or online at www.maisonchiconline.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 7,500

Description:

This recall involves a set of matching baby socks and wristband which contain a small rattle sewn inside the wristband and the toe of each sock. The sets were sold in various colors and styles, including strawberry, ladybug, animals and sports themes. The product is labeled for ages 0-6 months. The hang tag on the product has the London Bridge name and logo and 'Baby Wrist Rattle and Rattle Sock Set 0-6 months.' The back of the hang tag includes fiber content and care information, Batch #608315, Date code October 2018 and the Item # (LB5000, LB5001, LB5002, LB5003, LB5004, LB5005, LB5006 or LB5007).

Incidents/Injuries: London Bridge has received one report of the stuffed rattle portions detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Independent boutique stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for about $7.

Importer Maison Chic, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-178

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

