London Capital Group: Market-Leading Broker Announces Crypto Offering

London Capital Group, a market-leading broker with 20+ years of experience providing premium-quality trading services to investors worldwide, is proud to announce the addition of cryptocurrencies to its product offering. Clients of LCG will now be able to trade CFDs on popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum while benefitting from the world-class trading conditions LCG is renowned for.

The rise of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have grown in prominence and popularity amongst traders in recent years. Underpinned by innovative blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies are not issued or controlled by central banks or government agencies. Their decentralised nature forms part of the appeal for traders, as cryptocurrencies, theoretically, cannot be manipulated or interfered with by outside forces. Highly susceptible to news and announcements, cryptocurrencies are prone to market volatility, providing ample trading opportunities.

Limitless trading opportunities

London Capital Group has always placed the needs of traders at the forefront of its operations and remains committed to providing clients with new ways to invest in the financial markets. With the introduction of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which can be traded as pairs against fiat currencies including the Dollar, Euro, Swiss Franc, Pound and Yen, clients can now take a position on some of the most popular and volatile markets, further adding to the 7,000+ instruments already available for trading with LCG. London Capital Group has partnered with Global Advisors Holdings Limited, who have been active in the industry since 2013, to help further develop its current and future digital asset offering.

LCG Group has over 20 years of experience in the trading industry and we are one of the leading CFD and spread betting providers. LCG Group is committed to providing competitive prices, advanced technology and a professional service for all types of traders. In LCG's 20-year history, we have reached a number of key milestones and embarked on a journey taking us from a small trading company to the global player we are today.

