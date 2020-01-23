London's Premier Antiquities Gallery to Host Feb. 1 No-Reserve Auction of Exquisite Ancient Jewelry, Classical and Asian Antiquities, Coins
Ancient battle gear includes Viking weapons and rare riveted iron helmet; Greek Hoplite Chalcidian helmet of the type worn by Alexander the Great's army
LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pax Romana, a British gallery and auction house known for its expertly vetted antiquities and discerning international clientele, will conduct a Saturday, February 1 no-reserve auction of antiquities, and ancient jewelry, weaponry and coins. Each item is accompanied by a professional Certificate of Authenticity signed by Pax Romana's owner/director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford). Internet live bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers.
The auction catalogue is divided into five main categories: Ancient Jewelry, Classical Antiquities, Ancient Weaponry, Asian Antiquities and Ancient Coins. Within the stellar lineup are: a superb collection of ancient wearable jewelry in gold, silver and bronze; many exceptional ancient weapons, including swords, spears, axes and helmets; classical antiquities in marble, glass and terracotta; and a collection of Ancient Chinese and Gandhara figurines of peerless quality.
A remarkable 23-inch Gandhara carved panel of grey schist stone is a detailed representation of Buddha life, with The Buddha seated on a pedestal, flanked by adoring attendant figures. Dating to circa 200-300 A.D., this wonderfully detailed artwork is in fine condition and presented on a custom stand. Estimate: $7,800-$10,400
Masterfully sculpted, a rare Gandhara grey schist head of Shayamuni Buddha exhibits sensitively detailed facial features, including an aquiline nose, half-closed eyes, incised pupils and a thin, hemmed mouth. The forehead is adorned with an urna, and the wavy hair is styled in a prominent usnisha at the top of the skull. A pleasing combination of classical carving traditions and Buddhist art, the 16.14-inch sculpture is expected to make $6,500-$9,100.
A Chinese Northern Wei or early Tang Dynasty terracotta prancing horse, circa 400-600 A.D., shows impressive size at 24.8 by 24 inches. Fully authenticated by Ralf Kotalla Laboratory, Germany, the handsome equine is estimated at $6,500-$9,100.
A rare, circa 200 A.D. Roman sandstone head of Medusa with stylized serpents is of a type that would have been placed at the entrance of a Roman villa or temple to repel evil spirits. Estimate: $3,250-$3,900.
Endlessly fascinating, body armor and helmets from ancient times are rarely found in museum-worthy condition, but that is the standard seen in two particular helmets in the auction. A prized circa 400 B.C. Greek Chalcidian Hoplite helmet with cheek-guards is like those used by Alexander the Great's army. Estimate: $19,500-$32,500.
A riveted four-plate iron helmet conjures images of 9th-century Danish king Ragnar Lothbrok and his eldest son, the ferocious Viking chieftain Ivar the Boneless. Crafted circa 900-1000 A.D., it is estimated at $6,500-$9,100.
A full complement of wearable ancient jewelry includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants and brooches, many set with precious gemstones. A large, solid-gold circa 1200 A.D. Crusader's bracelet weighing 40 grams is designed with flat terminals marked with Maltese crosses, which suggest prior ownership by a high-status knight or priest. Estimate: $7,800-$10,400.
Around 200 A.D., a talented Roman engraver recounted the Greek mythological tale of Leda and the Swan through a carved amethyst intaglio set in a gold Roman legionary ring. It comes to auction with a $3,900-$5,200 estimate.
All auction items sold by Pax Romana are accompanied by a professional Certificate of Authenticity. The company ships worldwide and all packing is handled by white-glove in-house specialists. View the fully illustrated catalogue and bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. Questions: call Pax Romana, London, on +44 7424 994167 or email director@paxromana.auction. Online: www.paxromana.auction
