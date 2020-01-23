London's Premier Antiquities Gallery to Host Feb. 1 No-Reserve Auction of Exquisite Ancient Jewelry, Classical and Asian Antiquities, Coins

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pax Romana, a British gallery and auction house known for its expertly vetted antiquities and discerning international clientele, will conduct a Saturday, February 1 no-reserve auction of antiquities, and ancient jewelry, weaponry and coins. Each item is accompanied by a professional Certificate of Authenticity signed by Pax Romana's owner/director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford). Internet live bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers.

Large and very rare medieval (circa 1200 A.D.) Crusader's solid gold bracelet, 40g, flat terminals displaying Maltese crosses, possibly worn by high-status knight or priest. Estimate: $7,800-$10,400 Rare Greek Hoplite Chalcidian helmet with cheek-guards, circa 400 B.C., mounted on included custom-made stand. Ex collection of London art expert and obtained from old British collection. Estimate: $19,500-$32,500

The auction catalogue is divided into five main categories: Ancient Jewelry, Classical Antiquities, Ancient Weaponry, Asian Antiquities and Ancient Coins. Within the stellar lineup are: a superb collection of ancient wearable jewelry in gold, silver and bronze; many exceptional ancient weapons, including swords, spears, axes and helmets; classical antiquities in marble, glass and terracotta; and a collection of Ancient Chinese and Gandhara figurines of peerless quality.

A remarkable 23-inch Gandhara carved panel of grey schist stone is a detailed representation of Buddha life, with The Buddha seated on a pedestal, flanked by adoring attendant figures. Dating to circa 200-300 A.D., this wonderfully detailed artwork is in fine condition and presented on a custom stand. Estimate: $7,800-$10,400

Masterfully sculpted, a rare Gandhara grey schist head of Shayamuni Buddha exhibits sensitively detailed facial features, including an aquiline nose, half-closed eyes, incised pupils and a thin, hemmed mouth. The forehead is adorned with an urna, and the wavy hair is styled in a prominent usnisha at the top of the skull. A pleasing combination of classical carving traditions and Buddhist art, the 16.14-inch sculpture is expected to make $6,500-$9,100.

A Chinese Northern Wei or early Tang Dynasty terracotta prancing horse, circa 400-600 A.D., shows impressive size at 24.8 by 24 inches. Fully authenticated by Ralf Kotalla Laboratory, Germany, the handsome equine is estimated at $6,500-$9,100.

A rare, circa 200 A.D. Roman sandstone head of Medusa with stylized serpents is of a type that would have been placed at the entrance of a Roman villa or temple to repel evil spirits. Estimate: $3,250-$3,900.

Endlessly fascinating, body armor and helmets from ancient times are rarely found in museum-worthy condition, but that is the standard seen in two particular helmets in the auction. A prized circa 400 B.C. Greek Chalcidian Hoplite helmet with cheek-guards is like those used by Alexander the Great's army. Estimate: $19,500-$32,500.

A riveted four-plate iron helmet conjures images of 9th-century Danish king Ragnar Lothbrok and his eldest son, the ferocious Viking chieftain Ivar the Boneless. Crafted circa 900-1000 A.D., it is estimated at $6,500-$9,100.

A full complement of wearable ancient jewelry includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants and brooches, many set with precious gemstones. A large, solid-gold circa 1200 A.D. Crusader's bracelet weighing 40 grams is designed with flat terminals marked with Maltese crosses, which suggest prior ownership by a high-status knight or priest. Estimate: $7,800-$10,400.

Around 200 A.D., a talented Roman engraver recounted the Greek mythological tale of Leda and the Swan through a carved amethyst intaglio set in a gold Roman legionary ring. It comes to auction with a $3,900-$5,200 estimate.

All auction items sold by Pax Romana are accompanied by a professional Certificate of Authenticity. The company ships worldwide and all packing is handled by white-glove in-house specialists. View the fully illustrated catalogue and bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. Questions: call Pax Romana, London, on +44 7424 994167 or email director@paxromana.auction. Online: www.paxromana.auction

