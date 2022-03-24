LONE STAR BREWING CELEBRATES CRAWFISH SEASON WITH A LIMITED EDITION "CRAWDILLO CLUB" MERCHANDISE LINE AND STATEWIDE EVENTS

SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Brewing is leaning into crawfish season in Texas with a new merchandise line and events this April in Houston and San Antonio. As a nod to Lone Star's iconic armadillo mascot, the new merchandise capsule features the armadillo wrestling a Lone Star beer away from a crawfish. The "Crawdillo Club" merchandise capsule includes a limited one-time print t-shirt, hat, bandana and shop rag, all available online now until it sells out. All of the merchandise was produced in Texas with the help of Morgan Mercantile in Fort Worth.