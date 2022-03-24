LONE STAR BREWING CELEBRATES CRAWFISH SEASON WITH A LIMITED EDITION "CRAWDILLO CLUB" MERCHANDISE LINE AND STATEWIDE EVENTS
Mar 24, 2022, 16:50 ET
SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Brewing is leaning into crawfish season in Texas with a new merchandise line and events this April in Houston and San Antonio. As a nod to Lone Star's iconic armadillo mascot, the new merchandise capsule features the armadillo wrestling a Lone Star beer away from a crawfish. The "Crawdillo Club" merchandise capsule includes a limited one-time print t-shirt, hat, bandana and shop rag, all available online now until it sells out. All of the merchandise was produced in Texas with the help of Morgan Mercantile in Fort Worth.
As crawfish season has expanded throughout the state from backyard boils in Houston to festivals in some of the state's major cities farther west, Lone Star Brewing is embracing the Cajun delicacy by sponsoring several crawfish-focused events including:
- April 1-2, 2022: Big A** Crawfish Bash - Houston, TX
- Crawfish, live music, drinks and more are available at the Big A** Crawfish Bash, sponsored by Lone Star Beer. This year's festival benefits Camp Hope, Texas Special Olympics and various local education foundations. Advance "all you can eat" tickets are available online for $30. Onsite parking is also available for $20.
- April 9, 2022 - Crawdillo Club - Houston, TX
- Flint Field Tx is excited to present 'Crawdillo Club,' a celebration of Texas, mudbugs and baseball at the Union HTX, featuring Lone Star Beer. The event will feature viet-cajun crawfish from Saigon House, drinks, live music, vendors and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the local sandlot baseball team, the Texas Oil Dawgs. Tickets for the event are available for $40 a person (kids 12 and under are free), and can be purchased here. Tickets include a crawfish plate, non alcoholic beverages, live music and more.
- April 21, 2022 - Battle of the Boil - San Antonio, TX
- The second annual Battle of the Boil, benefitting Saint City Culinary Foundation, will be sponsored by Lone Star Beer. The event features 8 teams with chefs and contestants from Austin and San Antonio going head to head to see who has the best boil in south Texas. Live music from the Texases, and of course crawfish, are all included in the $45 ticket price. The event is 21 and up only.
SOURCE Lone Star Brewing
