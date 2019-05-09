Lone Star College-University Park Salutes Graduates

"Whether students are with us for a few semesters or years, our faculty, staff and administrators give them their very best," said Dr. Ardalan. "At commencement, we will celebrate the hard work and dedication of students as they achieve a very important milestone in their lives."

Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz, president of the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), will deliver the commencement address. In honor of Dr. Muñoz's dedication and belief in higher education, President Ardalan will award a $1,000 scholarship in Dr. Muñoz's name to Sherre Bowry, an LSC-University Park student.

The LSC-University Park and UHD partnership enables more than 1,000 LSC students to transfer to UHD each year. They share the same campus, faculty, and students as well as a vision to provide quality education at an affordable cost while enriching lives.

Citlalli Rebollar, president of the Student Government Association and a 2019 LSC graduate, will represent the graduating class. Rebollar, who will earn an associate degree, is a first-generation college student from an immigrant family who learned to navigate the ropes of higher education.

"Attending college was a dream, out of reach, and at times, impossible to grasp," Rebollar said. "LSC-University Park offered me a generous support system in the form of faculty, mentors, advisers, and counselors who helped guide me through all aspects of college life."

LSC-University Park focuses on helping all students reach their academic goals. In honor of LSC Chancellor Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., Dr. Ardalan will award two $500 GED scholarships to A'Miracle Ariel Moore and Ahmed Mustafa Rauf for their postsecondary education.

Dr. Ardalan will also recognize 35 students from the Honors College for earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, and 38 high school students for receiving their high school diplomas and associate degrees at the same time.

