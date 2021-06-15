Lone Star Overnight Announces Expansion Plans for 4 States

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Overnight (LSO), the leading regional parcel delivery shipping company serving Texas and Oklahoma, announced plans to expand its footprint for e-commerce/ground parcel delivery into five states in early September of 2021. The expanded five-state coverage service will include Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, the Missouri and Illinois side of the St. Louis metropolitan area, and the Missouri and Kansas side of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Together, these two large markets include nearly 90% of the population and e-commerce deliveries in Missouri. In Louisiana, LSO already serves the Shreveport and Lake Charles metropolitan areas and will add most of Southern Louisiana areas along the I-10 corridor to include New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houma, Hammond, and other cities in that part of the state. LSO will serve nearly 75% of the Louisiana population. In Arkansas, the expanded coverage will include the Little Rock/Conway metropolitan area, as well as Northwest Arkansas to include Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and other nearby areas.

According to LSO CEO Richard Metzler, "Our geographic coverage has not changed much over the last 30 years, but our e-commerce and business customers have been strongly encouraging us to expand our service area. The drumbeat is louder and louder from our clients who are desperate to reduce their dependence on the major shipping companies. Some even have C-Level mandates to do so after what they experienced in Peak 2020, so far this year, and what they have been told about Peak 2021. It appears that they have lost the trust of some of the biggest shippers in the country.

Today, LSO's service area includes ~32 million households and the businesses within 100% of Texas zip codes and nearly 2/3rds of the Oklahoma population. The expansion will increase LSO's overall parcel delivery service to ~43 million households and a similarly large percent of e-commerce orders and the accompanying GDP of those areas.

From Dallas, the vast majority of LSO's e-commerce/ground packages to the new service areas will be delivered in one business day. Louisiana east of Lake Charles will be delivered in two days. See the map below and lso.com/coverage for the actual ZIP code and time-in-transit listing for additional details. The LSO time-in-transit commitment to their current Texas and Oklahoma service areas is next business day for e-commerce/ground parcels with the exceptions of the far Western and far Southern parts of Texas. However, those areas represent a small percent of the ~31 million population of the areas we currently serve in those two states.

There are no changes to LSO's current Express delivery commitments in Texas and Oklahoma for their guaranteed next business day services: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and their Second Day service.

Metzler went on to say, "This is just the beginning of LSO's geographic expansion. As they say in the UK, 'watch this space' for details on additional areas LSO will add next."

About LSO / Lone Star Overnight

Lone Star Overnight (LSO) is headquartered in Austin, Texas and over the last 30 years has become the leading regional parcel delivery carrier in the southwest. LSO has a network of over twenty-three operating locations, serving the nearly 2,600 zip codes in Texas, 62% of the population of Oklahoma and Eastern New Mexico and Western Louisiana. LSO's current service area covers approximately 8-10% of the B2C e-commerce orders delivered. LSO's expanded geographic coverage will increase its footprint to nearly 12% of all e-commerce addresses in the United States.

