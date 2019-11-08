Lone Wolf unveils groundbreaking integration for the real estate industry

Link is a two-way integration that sends over 150 fields of transaction data, including property details, closing details, conditions, contracts, documents, referrals, trust/escrow deposits, agent commission breakdown and more, back and forth between zipForm® Plus and brokerWOLF in real time. This ensures that agents and the back office always have the same transaction information and can update each other with changes as soon as they occur. Released earlier this year for Lone Wolf's transaction management solution TransactionDesk, Link is proven to save agents and brokerages a significant amount of time, data entry, errors, and confusion on every deal.

"We're extremely proud to launch Link for zipForm® Plus," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "We acquired zipLogix earlier this year with the greater goal of combining our resources and transforming the way transactions are done, industry-wide. Link is the biggest step yet toward fulfilling this goal. With Link, agents and the back office can work effortlessly together on transactions in real time. This kind of connectivity is unheard of in the real estate industry. We're thrilled to deliver Link to our valued customers today and do our part to make real estate transactions simpler for all."

zipForm® Plus is provided to over one million agents in the U.S. as a national transaction management member benefit. The solution features a comprehensive set of agent transaction management tools, including forms, document storage, dashboards, and more. The brokerage edition of the solution, zipTMS® Broker, comes with market-leading features for file review, reporting, and compliance. brokerWOLF, meanwhile, is real estate's number-one solution for back office management, providing over 4,500 brokerages and 10,000 offices in North America with integrated tools for accounting, commissions, agent management, business intelligence and more. Link brings these powerful solutions together with a single source of data and provides this massive number of real estate agents and brokerages with the opportunity for faster, simpler, and more accurate transactions.

"I can't overstate how important Link for zipForm® Plus is to the real estate industry," said Matt Goddard, General Manager of Back Office at Lone Wolf. "It connects the industry's top solutions for transaction management and back office and accounting, and makes it possible for nearly every real estate agent using zipForm® Plus to communicate with their back office in real time, should their brokerage also be using brokerWOLF. Lone Wolf is the only company that can offer this groundbreaking integration and we're thrilled to bring it to the real estate industry today."

