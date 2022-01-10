LONELY PLANET RELEASES ANNUAL BEST IN TRAVEL LIST FOR 2022 WITH REMOTE DESTINATIONS TAKING THE TOP SPOTS

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel media company and most trusted voice in travel guidance, Lonely Planet, has revealed its top 10 countries, cities, and regions to visit over the next year with the release of Best in Travel 2022, online and in print.

Among each top 10 list, remote destinations such as Iceland's Westfjords and the Cook Islands and those with ecological and sustainable initiatives such as Belize and Norway lead the trends. Closer to home, selections like West Virginia and Vancouver Island showcase great locations on our doorsteps, and there's room for some classic destinations like Florence, Italy, and Egypt that are reinventing their offerings.

Best in Travel's online hub at https://www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel features immersive new video and editorial content on the website combined with best-in-class photography; exploring from the safety of their own home, or picking up ideas for the year ahead.

While travel remains different for now, Best in Travel offers inspiration for making the most of 2022, leveraging the knowledge of Lonely Planet's global community of experts to bring forth a list of destinations that match how we travel now; with sustainability, safety, and health in mind.

Also available as a book, Best in Travel 2022 draws on the knowledge of Lonely Planet's global community of experts to curate a collection of experiences that will inspire you to reconnect with the world. It also reveals how you can have a positive impact as we return to the road, with practical advice that will help make sustainable travel choices, support local communities, and celebrate inclusivity.

To explore deeper, visit https://www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel.

Top 10 Countries

Cook Islands Norway Mauritius Belize Slovenia Anguilla Oman Nepal Malawi Egypt

Top 10 Cities

Auckland , New Zealand Taipei , Taiwan Freiburg, Germany Atlanta , USA Lagos , Nigeria Nicosia / Lefkosia, Cyprus Dublin , Ireland Merida, Mexico Florence , Italy Gyeongju, South Korea

Top 10 Regions

Westfjords, Iceland West Virginia , USA Xishuangbanna, China Kent's Heritage Coast, United Kingdom Puerto Rico Shikoku, Japan Atacama Desert, Chile Scenic Rim, Australia Vancouver Island, Canada Burgundy, France

This year, Lonely Planet is reimagining travel and bringing the world to your living room.

Best in Travel is available in bookstores priced at $17.99.

