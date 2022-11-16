LONELY PLANET'S BEST IN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2023 REVEALED

Lonely Planet's Expert Predictions for the Coming Year Celebrate the World's Top Places for Food, Unwinding, Connection, Journeys, and Learning

Fast-Changing Jamaica, Resurgent Sydney, Eating in Lima, and the Renaissance City of Manchester, UK All Included in 2023 Hot-List

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel authority Lonely Planet has today unveiled its top destinations to visit next year with the release of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 .

Lonely Planet's annual marquee moment celebrates its expert predictions for where to go in the year ahead. Best in Travel 2023 is Lonely Planet's 18th annual collection, featuring 30 must-visit destinations around the globe.

As part of its larger ambition to deliver an engaging product that solves proactive travel planning needs through personalized, local-led guidance, Lonely Planet has reimagined Best In Travel for 2023. This year's list centers expert local perspectives at the heart of each destination, and is sorted by the type of trip best had there: eat, journey, connect, learn and unwind. This shift in the list's organization signals Lonely Planet's reinvigorated dedication to aiding travelers in navigating the world in the ways most meaningful to them.

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 offers a comprehensive set of itineraries aimed at helping travelers to explore the world — while following along with some seriously knowledgeable locally-based experts along the way.

The eat category features Peru's capital Lima alongside chef Ricardo Martins, affordable world class dining in South Africa and the dining scene around Umbria, Italy, among others.

Intrepid journeys include the reinstated night train between Istanbul and Sofia, Bulgaria and a long-weekend road trip through Nova Scotia, Canada's dramatic Atlantic province narrated by surfer Dean Petty.

The overlooked peninsula of Halkidiki in Greece, historic Jordan told through the lens of designer Tania George, future-facing Jamaica and ever-popular Malta all offer tempting chances to unwind.

Travelers looking to connect with distinctive local scenes are directed to the buzzing art-centric Accra with Surf Ghana's Sandy Alibo and musician Pure Akan, as well as Sydney, back on the map after the enforced separation of the past few years.

In the learn category Lonely Planet spotlights destinations such as New Mexico with the incredible Native American hoop dancer ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, Manchester, home to one of the UK's most dynamic arts scenes, and the laid-back surf culture of El Salvador.

Each year, Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 lists start with nominations from Lonely Planet's vast community of staff, writers, bloggers, publishing partners and more. The nominations are then whittled down by its panel of travel experts to just 30 destinations. Each is chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, 'wow' factor and its ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.

According to Lonely Planet's Senior Vice President of Content and Executive Editor Nitya Chambers the release of Lonely Planet's annual "hot list" of destinations and travel experiences comes at an exciting time to be planning travel. "2023 is shaping up to be the year to get out and explore. With much of the world firmly on the road to recovery, travelers are looking for different locations and experiences."

"The lists celebrate the world in all its wonderful enticing variety," Chambers continues. "Each of the itineraries in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 shows how to leave the crowds behind and truly get the heart of a destination."

As always Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 delivers new takes on popular destinations such as Western Australia and Japan, and unearths some lesser-known gems like the food scene in Montevideo, Uruguay, indigenous community-operated attractions in Alaska and South America's eco-tourism rising star Guyana.

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2023 - Complete List

EAT JOURNEY UNWIND CONNECT LEARN Umbria, Italy Istanbul to Sofia Halkidiki, Greece Alaska Manchester, UK Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Nova Scotia, Canada Jamaica Albania New Mexico, USA Fukuoka, Japan Bhutan Dominica Accra, Ghana Dresden, Germany Lima, Peru Zambia Raja Ampat, Indonesia Sydney, Australia El Salvador South Africa Western Australia Malta Guyana Southern Scotland Montevideo, Uruguay National Natural Parks, Colombia Jordan Boise, USA Marseille, France

