Lonestar Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Provides Operational Update

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) (including its subsidiaries, "Lonestar," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lonestar reported record production with a 63% increase in net oil and gas production to 12,471 Boe/d during the three months ended September 30, 2018 ("3Q18"), compared to 7,662 Boe/d for the three months ended September 30, 2017 ("3Q17"). Sequentially, 3Q18 volumes rose 12%. Production volumes exceeded the Company's guidance of 11,800 - 12,200 Boe/d and were 81% crude oil and NGL's on an equivalent basis. The increase in production was attributable to the drilling and completion of 8.0 gross / 6.8 net wells during the quarter.

("4Q17"). Lonestar also issued guidance for 4Q18 Adjusted EBITDAX of to , which represents a 10% sequential improvement at its midpoint, and a 100% increase over 4Q17 results. Lonestar continues to use commodity derivatives to create a higher degree of certainty to our cash flows and returns while mitigating financial risk. During 3Q18, Lonestar added an additional 1,000 Bo/d for 2019 and 1,000 Bo/d for 2020 at an average weighted price of $67.39 /bbl and $63.61 /bbl, respectively. Additionally, Lonestar executed LLS/WTI basis swaps which match the volumes of the Company's WTI swaps at an average weighted price of $5.05 /bbl for 2019. By locking in these swaps, it should allow the Company to realize a premium to WTI after marketing, regardless of market conditions.

Lonestar's Chief Executive Officer, Frank D. Bracken, III, stated, "In the third quarter, we achieved a production increase of 63% and an 82% increase in Adjusted EBITDAX. Our record-setting third quarter results also represent sequential improvements of 12% for production and 8% for Adjusted EBITDAX. Based on continued execution of our Geo-Engineered completion design and continued timely delivery of new well startups, our financial results continue to exceed our guidance. Lonestar is also making substantial progress on a key objective of improving our debt metrics and liquidity. Since 1Q18, we have reduced Debt / EBITDAX from 3.4x to 2.5x in 3Q18."

Bracken further remarked, "Our momentum in the Eagle Ford Shale continues to build, and our technical, operational and financial achievements are delivering premium price realizations, expanded operating margins and outstanding returns to our shareholders. Our strategy of acquiring "bolt-on" leasehold in our core areas accelerated in the third quarter and delivered significant value. In 3Q18, we entered into agreements to acquire approximately 3,000 acres at a total cost of $3.0 million. This acreage, which was strategically acquired on tracts that are contiguous to Lonestar's existing leasehold in Karnes and Gonzales Counties, increase the lengths of 41 of our drilling locations by an average of 42%, and bolster the Company's inventory of laterals which exceed 10,000 feet. Year-to-date, Lonestar has acquired approximately 4,000 net acres in our core areas which we estimate add 8.2 MMBOE of net reserves and approximately $90 million of PV-10, organically replacing more than 200% of our estimated 2018 annual production."

Bracken concluded, "2018 has proven to be a breakout year for Lonestar shareholders. In aggregate, our new wells have delivered production that exceed our third-party type curves and confirm exceptional returns in our core development areas (Horned Frog, Cyclone/Hawkeye and Karnes County). Our contracted drilling rigs and dedicated frac spread have allowed Lonestar to deliver these exceptional well results on-budget and ahead of schedule, which has established our Company as one that can consistently deliver impressive results to our shareholders. We remain highly confident in our 2019 outlook, which calls for production of 13,000-14,000 boe/d (a 23% increase at the midpoint) and Adjusted EBITDAX of $140-$160 million (a 20% increase at the midpoint)."

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Lonestar reported net oil and gas production of 12,471 Boe/d during the three months ended September 30, 2018 , an increase of 63% compared to 7,662 Boe/d during the three months ended September 30, 2017 . 3Q18 production volumes consisted of 7,183 barrels of oil per day (58%), 2,855 barrels of NGLs per day (23%), and 14,600 Mcf of natural gas per day (19%). The Company's production mix for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was 81% liquid hydrocarbons. The Company exceeded production guidance in spite of shut-ins of 250 boe/d at Burns Ranch in the month of September, which was caused by flood conditions on the Frio River.

EAGLE FORD SHALE TREND- WESTERN REGION

Asherton – In October 2018, the Company completed drilling operations on the Asherton #1HN and Asherton #3HN to total measured depths of 17,725 feet and 17,730 feet, respectively. The Asherton #1HN and #3HN wells were fracture-stimulated in engineered completions using diverters with an average proppant concentration of 1,985 pounds per foot over 37 stages and 36 stages, respectively. On average, these wells were completed with a perforated interval of 10,788 feet and tested 1,053 Boe/d (three stream) on a 32/64'' choke. The Asherton #1HN was completed with a perforated interval of 10,780 feet and tested 962 Bbls/d of oil and 1,202 Mcf/d of natural gas, or 1,237 Boe/d (three-stream) on a 32/64'' choke. The Asherton #3HN, which immediately offsets wells that have produced for 4 years, was completed with a perforated interval of 10,795 feet and tested 673 Bbls/d of oil and 1,254 Mcf/d of natural gas, or 960 Boe/d (three-stream) on a 32/64'' choke. Lonestar owns a 99% working interest ("WI") and 75% Net Revenue Interest ("NRI") in these two wells.

Beall Ranch – In Dimmit County, no new wells were completed during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Beall Ranch leasehold is held by production, and Lonestar does not currently plan any drilling activity here in 2018.

Burns Ranch Area – In La Salle County, no new wells were completed during the three months ended September 30, 2018. Lonestar is currently mobilizing a drilling rig to Burns Ranch to drill three laterals. These wells are expected to begin flowback operations in February 2019. Lonestar owns a 100% WI and 75% NRI in these wells.

Horned Frog – Lonestar has drilled its first four wells utilizing its Geo-Engineered completion design during 2018. In June, the Company began flowback operations on the Horned Frog NW #2H and Horned Frog NW #3H. These wells, which reached peak rate in July, have now been producing for in excess of four months and the results continue to be encouraging. Through the first 120 days, the Horned Frog NW #2H has produced a cumulative 58,000 barrels of oil and 253,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 118,000 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis. Over the same period, the Horned Frog NW #3H has produced a cumulative 56,000 barrels of oil and 241,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis. The Horned Frog NW wells have continued to exceed forecast, outperforming third-party projections by 11%. Lonestar holds a 100% WI and 75% NRI in these wells and has an additional 5 drilling locations offsetting these wells.

Lonestar owns a 100% WI in the Horned Frog G #1H and Horned Frog H #1H, which were placed onstream in March 2018. These wells have now been producing for in excess of seven months and the results continue to outperform projections. During the first 210 days of production, the Horned Frog G #1H has produced cumulative production of 72,000 barrels of oil and 1,317,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 385,000 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis, an average of 1,832 Boe/d over its first 210 days of production. Over the same period, the Horned Frog H #1H has produced cumulative production of 67,000 barrels of oil and 1,230,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 359,000 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis, an average of 1,708 Boe/d over its first 210 days of production. Through their first seven months, these have outperformed third-party projections by 15%, the majority of which has been comprised of crude oil contribution.

EAGLE FORD SHALE TREND- CENTRAL REGION

Cyclone – In July 2018, Lonestar completed the Cyclone DM #13H and Cyclone DM #14H to measured depths of 20,205 feet and 19,685 feet, respectively. As seismic indicated a potential fault, the Cyclone DM #13H well was steered higher within the Lower Eagle Ford shale, out of our target window for approximately 47% of the wells producing lateral. The Cyclone DM #13H has a perforated interval of 10,056 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 500 Boe/d, consisting of 443 barrels of oil per day, 26 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 186 Mcf per day of natural gas. The Cyclone DM #14H, drilled subsequently, was drilled lower in section in the Lower Eagle Ford in our target zone and has a perforated interval of 9,600 feet. The #14H produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 649 Boe/d, consisting of 578 barrels of oil per day, 32 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 233 Mcf per day of natural gas. Lonestar owns a 100% WI and 78.5% NRI in these wells.

Hawkeye – Lonestar owns an 87.5% WI in the Hawkeye #1H and Hawkeye #2H, which were placed onstream in January 2018. The Hawkeye wells have continued to deliver exceptional productivity, with oil production outperforming third-party projections by 24%. Now online in excess of nine months, the Hawkeye #1H has produced a cumulative 151,000 barrels of oil and 82,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis. Over the same period, the Hawkeye #2H has produced a cumulative 128,000 barrels of oil and 72,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 137,000 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis.

In October 2018, the Company completed drilling operations on the Hawkeye #24H and Hawkeye #25H to total measured depths of 20,050 feet and 17,919 feet, respectively. These wells are projected to average approximately 10,200' of perforated interval with an average proppant concentration of 1,500 pounds per foot. Fracture stimulation is set to begin in November and flowback operations are forecast to begin in mid-December. Lonestar owns a 65% WI and 50% NRI in these wells.

Karnes County – During the third quarter of 2018, Lonestar drilled and completed 3.0 gross / 2.4 net wells in Karnes County. The Georg #24H, #25H & #26H were drilled to an average total measured depth of 15,480 feet and began flowback operations in August 2018. These wells were fracture-stimulated in engineered completions with an average proppant concentration of 1,980 pounds per foot over 20 stages per well and utilized diverters. The Georg #24H was completed with a perforated interval of 5,910 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 815 Boe/d, consisting of 708 barrels of oil per day, 57 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 300 Mcf/d of natural gas on a 26/64" choke. The Georg #25H was completed with a perforated interval of 6,115 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 837 Boe/d, consisting of 734 barrels of oil per day, 55 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 288 Mcf/d of natural gas on a 26/64" choke. The Georg #26H was completed with a perforated interval of 5,979 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 949 Boe/d, consisting of 825 barrels of oil per day, 66 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 348 Mcf/d of natural gas on a 26/64" choke. Lonestar owns an 80% WI and 61% NRI in these wells. Lonestar's first Karnes County wells (the Georg EF #18H, #19H, and #20H), which were completed in May have now produced for four months. On average, these wells have produced a cumulative 78,000 barrels of oil and 64,000 Mcf of natural gas, or 92,900 barrels of oil equivalent on a three-stream basis.

Gonzales County - Lonestar drilled the Culpepper #3-2H, Culpepper #3-3H, and Culpepper #4-4H to an average total measured depth of 15,328 feet and began flowback operations in August 2018. These wells were fracture-stimulated in engineered completions with an average proppant concentration of 2,050 pounds per foot over 19 stages per well and utilized diverters. The Culpepper #3-2H was completed with a perforated interval of 5,337 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 689 Boe/d, consisting of 607 barrels of oil per day, 44 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 230 Mcf/d of natural gas on a 28/64" choke. The Culpepper #3-3H was completed with a perforated interval of 5,245 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 577 Boe/d, consisting of 508 barrels of oil per day, 37 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 193 Mcf/d of natural gas on a 28/64" choke. The Culpepper #3-4H was completed with a perforated interval of 5,383 feet and produced at a Max 30-day production rate of 640 Boe/d, consisting of 560 barrels of oil per day, 43 barrels of natural gas liquids per day, and 226 Mcf/d of natural gas on a 28/64" choke. Lonestar owns an 80% WI and 60% NRI in these wells.

Pirate – In Wilson County, no new wells were completed during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Pirate leasehold is held by production, and Lonestar does not currently plan any drilling activity here in 2018.

EAGLE FORD SHALE TREND- EASTERN REGION

Brazos & Robertson Counties – In Brazos County, no new wells were completed during the three months ended September 30, 2018. Lonestar has identified a drilling location and the Company and its partner are aiming to commence drilling operations in the first quarter of 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Lonestar will host a live conference call on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:00 AM CDT to discuss the third quarter 2018 results and operational highlights.

To access the conference call, participants should dial:

USA: 800-619-2686

International: +1-303-223-2690

A playback of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Company's website beginning approximately November 6, 2018. The playback will be available for approximately 2 weeks.

ABOUT LONESTAR RESOURCES US, INC.

Lonestar is an independent oil and natural gas company, focused on the development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas, where we accumulated approximately 82,154 gross (60,862 net) acres in what we believe to be the formation's crude oil and condensate windows, as of September 30, 2018. For more information, please visit www.lonestarresources.com.

CAUTIONARY & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Lonestar Resources US Inc. cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; Lonestar's execution of its growth strategies; growth in Lonestar's leasehold, reserves and asset value; and Lonestar's ability to create shareholder value. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices, and potential write-down of the carrying values of crude oil and natural gas properties; inability to successfully replace proved producing reserves; substantial capital expenditures required for exploration, development and exploitation projects; potential liabilities resulting from operating hazards, natural disasters or other interruptions; risks related using the latest available horizontal drilling and completion techniques; uncertainties tied to lengthy period of development of identified drilling locations; unexpected delays and cost overrun related to the development of estimated proved undeveloped reserves; concentration risk related to properties, which are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale of South Texas; loss of lease on undeveloped leasehold acreage that may result from lack of development or commercialization; inaccuracies in assumptions made in estimating proved reserves; our limited control over activities in properties Lonestar does not operate; potential inconsistency between the present value of future net revenues from our proved reserves and the current market value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves; risks related to derivative activities; losses resulting from title deficiencies; risks related to health, safety and environmental laws and regulations; additional regulation of hydraulic fracturing; reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs resulting from conservation measures and technological advances; inability to acquire adequate supplies of water for our drilling operations or to dispose of or recycle the used water economically and in an environmentally safe manner; climate change laws and regulations restricting emissions of "greenhouse gases" that may increase operating costs and reduce demand for the crude oil and natural gas; fluctuations in the differential between benchmark prices of crude oil and natural gas and the reference or regional index price used to price actual crude oil and natural gas sales; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on November 2, 2018, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q/A filed with the SEC, as well as other documents that we may file from time to time with the SEC. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

As previously disclosed, and as identified in the following financial statements, we restated the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value and share data) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,542 $ 2,538 Accounts receivable Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales 14,936 12,289 Joint interest owners and others, net 2,722 794 Related parties 184 162 Derivative financial instruments 28 472 Prepaid expenses and other 2,216 2,365 Total current assets 24,628 18,620 Property and equipment Oil and gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting Proved properties 895,983 750,226 Unproved properties 77,561 78,655 Other property and equipment 16,951 15,763 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (346,078) (274,374) Property and equipment, net 644,417 570,270 Deferred tax assets, net 2,376 — Derivative financial instruments 288 — Other non-current assets 1,554 2,918 Total assets $ 673,263 $ 591,808 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 33,126 $ 25,901 Accounts payable -- related parties 284 389 Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales payable 13,705 8,747 Accrued liabilities 27,130 16,583 Derivative financial instruments 42,558 12,336 Total current liabilities 116,803 63,956 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 377,617 301,155 Asset retirement obligations 6,002 5,649 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 4,769 Equity warrant liability 1,231 508 Equity warrant liability -- related parties 2,345 963 Derivative financial instruments 17,954 9,802 Other non-current liabilities 5,873 1,316 Total long-term liabilities 411,022 324,162 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 24,637,127 and 24,506,647 issued and outstanding, respectively 142,655 142,655 Class B non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, 0 and 10,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Series A-1 convertible participating preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 89,764 and 83,968 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 174,459 174,871 Accumulated deficit (171,676) (113,836) Total stockholders' equity 145,438 203,690 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 673,263 $ 591,808

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Restated) (Restated) Revenues Oil sales $ 47,846 $ 23,162 $ 120,705 $ 52,742 Natural gas liquid sales 6,795 1,831 12,939 4,820 Natural gas sales 4,096 1,890 9,637 5,072 Total revenues 58,737 26,883 143,281 62,634 Expenses Lease operating and gas gathering 6,687 4,576 17,761 11,053 Production and ad valorem taxes 3,218 1,541 8,145 3,656 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,775 16,530 59,937 42,003 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties — 119 1,568 466 Impairment of oil and gas properties 12,169 — 12,169 27,081 General and administrative 4,661 2,644 13,385 8,925 Acquisition costs and other 315 333 302 3,001 Total expenses 50,825 25,743 113,267 96,185 Income (loss) from operations 7,912 1,140 30,014 (33,551) Other (expense) income Interest expense (10,215) (5,965) (28,771) (19,816) Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants 509 402 (2,105) 3,286 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments (18,198) (7,657) (54,852) 6,505 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (8,619) — Total other expense, net (27,904) (13,220) (94,347) (10,025) Loss before income taxes (19,992) (12,080) (64,333) (43,576) Income tax benefit 282 4,956 6,493 15,854 Net loss (19,710) (7,124) (57,840) (27,722) Preferred stock dividends (1,975) (1,824) (5,796) (2,120) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,685) $ (8,948) $ (63,636) $ (29,842) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.88) $ (0.41) $ (2.59) $ (1.37) Diluted $ (0.88) $ (0.41) $ (2.59) $ (1.37) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 24,599,744 21,822,015 24,598,816 21,822,015 Diluted 24,599,744 21,822,015 24,598,816 21,822,015

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Restated) (Restated) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (19,710) $ (7,124) $ (57,840) $ (27,722) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,775 16,530 59,937 42,003 Stock-based compensation 924 346 3,637 985 Share-based payments — — (601) — Deferred taxes (714) (4,867) (7,145) (16,116) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 18,198 7,657 54,852 (6,505) Settlements of derivative financial instruments (7,647) 2,212 (16,323) 4,894 Impairment of oil and gas properties 12,169 — 12,169 27,081 Loss on abandoned property and equipment — — 171 — Non-cash interest expense 1,013 940 4,556 4,375 Unrealized loss (gain) on warrants (509) (402) 2,105 (3,286) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,343) (3,906) (4,596) (5,214) Prepaid expenses and other assets (676) (576) (1,835) (3,559) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,410) (2,542) 6,733 11,531 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,070 8,268 55,820 28,467 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of oil and gas properties (1,900) (853) (4,762) (109,031) Development of oil and gas properties (55,931) (19,167) (122,691) (56,918) Purchases of other property and equipment (133) (10,058) (1,631) (11,580) Net cash used in investing activities (57,964) (30,078) (129,084) (177,529) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and related party borrowings 58,000 26,909 348,744 102,988 Payments on borrowings and related party borrowings (18,014) (8,004) (273,466) (27,507) Proceeds from sale of preferred stock — — — 77,800 Repurchase and retire Class B Common Stock (10) — (10) — Cost to issue equity — 1,297 — (2,790) Payments of debt issuance costs — (148) — (2,685) Net cash provided by financing activities 39,976 20,054 75,268 147,806 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (918) (1,756) 2,004 (1,256) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 5,460 6,568 2,538 6,068 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 4,542 $ 4,812 $ 4,542 $ 4,812 Supplemental information: Cash paid for taxes $ — $ 225 $ 1,147 $ 2,465 Cash paid for interest 16,181 386 22,324 11,060 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Preferred stock issued for asset acquisition — 10,795 — 10,795 Increase in asset retirement obligation 39 83 222 2,318 Increase in liabilities for capital expenditures 4,563 312 16,988 1,670

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, exploration costs, non-recurring costs, (gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, impairment of oil and gas properties, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, rig standby expense, other income (expense), unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments and unrealized (gain) loss on warrants.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information to investors because it assists investors in the evaluation of the Company's operating performance and comparison of the results of the Company's operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX to eliminate the impact of certain non-cash items or because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company's computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net loss for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Restated) (Restated) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (21,685) $ (8,948) $ (63,636) $ (29,842) Income tax (benefit) expense (282) (4,956) (6,493) (15,854) Interest expense (1) 12,190 7,789 34,567 21,936 Exploration expense 109 — 109 205 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,775 16,530 59,937 42,003 EBITDAX $ 14,107 $ 10,415 $ 24,484 $ 18,448 Rig standby expense 27 61 27 61 Non-recurring costs (2) 60 337 60 3,464 Stock-based compensation 924 346 3,637 985 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties — 119 — 466 Impairment of oil and gas properties 12,169 — 12,169 27,081 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 9,911 9,437 36,401 (2,672) Unrealized loss (gain) on warrants (509) (402) 2,105 (3,286) Lease write-off — — 1,568 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 8,619 — Other expense (income) 315 (4) 540 (53) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 37,004 $ 20,309 $ 89,610 $ 44,494

1 Interest expense also includes dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock 2 Non-recurring costs consists of Acquisitions Costs.

Adjusted Loss

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts' estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles net loss before taxes to adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted).

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the GAAP financial measure of net loss before taxes for each of the periods indicated.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Loss Before Income Taxes As Reported To Loss Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, a non-GAAP measure (Adjusted Loss) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands, except per share and unit data 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Restated) (Restated) Loss before income taxes, as reported $ (19,992) $ (12,080) $ (64,333) $ (43,576) Adjustments for special items: Impairment of oil and gas properties 12,169 — 12,169 27,081 Early payment premium on Second Lien Notes — — — 1,050 Warrant discount recognition due to early payment on Second Lien Notes — — — 1,991 Legal expenses for corporate governance and public reporting setup — — — 399 General & administrative non-recurring costs 168 337 176 549 Rig standby expense 27 61 27 61 Non-recurring legal expense — — 233 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 8,619 — Unrealized hedging (gain) loss 9,911 9,437 36,401 (2,672) Lease write-off — — 1,568 — Stock based compensation 924 346 3,637 985 Advisory fees for completion of acquisition — — — 2,726 Income (loss) before income taxes, as adjusted $ 3,207 $ (1,899) $ (1,503) $ (11,406) Income tax benefit (expense), as adjusted Current — — — — Deferred (a) (655) 697 307 4,187 Net income (loss) excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 2,552 $ (1,202) $ (1,196) $ (7,219) Preferred stock dividends (1,975) (1,824) (5,796) (2,120) Net income (loss) after preferred dividends excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 577 $ (3,026) $ (6,992) $ (9,339) Non-GAAP loss per common share Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.14) $ (0.28) $ (0.43) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.14) $ (0.28) $ (0.43) Non-GAAP basic shares outstanding 24,599,744 21,822,015 24,598,816 21,822,015 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 42,049,531 21,822,015 24,598,816 21,822,015

(a) Effective tax rate for 2018 and 2017 is estimated to be approximately 20% and 37%, respectively.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. Unaudited Operating Results In thousands, except per share and unit data Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Restated) (Restated) Operating revenues Oil $ 47,846 $ 23,162 $ 120,705 $ 52,742 NGLs 6,795 1,890 12,939 4,820 Natural gas 4,096 1,831 9,637 5,072 Total operating revenues $ 58,737 $ 26,883 $ 143,281 $ 62,634 Total production volumes by product Oil (Bbls) 660,836 483,000 1,758,393 1,099,098 NGLs (Bbls) 262,660 112,976 571,389 288,015 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,343,016 653,660 3,190,824 1,824,186 Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) 1,147,332 704,904 2,861,586 1,690,962 Daily production volumes by product Oil (Bbls/d) 7,183 5,250 6,441 4,026 NGLs (Bbls/d) 2,855 1,228 2,093 1,055 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 14,600 7,105 11,689 6,682 Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE/d) 12,471 7,662 10,482 6,194 Average realized prices Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 72.40 $ 47.96 $ 68.65 $ 47.99 NGLs ($ per Bbl) 25.87 16.19 22.64 16.74 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) 3.05 2.90 3.02 2.78 Total oil equivalent, excluding the effect from hedging ($ per BOE) 51.19 38.14 50.07 37.04 Total oil equivalent, including the effect from hedging ($ per BOE) 43.97 40.66 43.62 39.31 Operating and other expenses Lease operating and gas gathering $ 6,687 $ 4,576 $ 17,761 $ 11,053 Production and ad valorem taxes 3,218 1,541 8,145 3,656 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,775 16,530 59,937 42,003 General and administrative 4,661 2,644 13,385 8,925 Interest expense 10,215 5,965 28,771 19,816 Operating and other expenses per BOE Lease operating and gas gathering $ 5.83 $ 6.49 $ 6.21 $ 6.54 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.80 2.19 2.85 2.16 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20.72 23.45 20.95 24.84 General and administrative 4.06 3.75 4.68 5.28 Interest expense 8.90 8.46 10.05 11.72

(1) General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation (2) Interest expense includes amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums, and discounts

