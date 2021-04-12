Lonestar Future Weapons Forms Strategic Alliance with True Velocity to Bring Manufacturing Expertise and Innovation to Force Modernization

The announcement also signals the execution of a post-development phase strategy by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Lonestar Future Weapons in their bid for the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program, allowing the strategic partners to ensure the efficient fulfillment of the best overall weapon system to the warfighter.

Lonestar Future Weapons will assume the prime contractor role in the final stage of the NGSW weapons system submission, focused on manufacturing the advanced weapons required to meet or exceed all standards set forth by the U.S. Army. True Velocity will continue to serve as an ammunition subcontractor responsible for the provision of its advanced 6.8TVCM composite-cased cartridge. Together, Lonestar Future Weapons and True Velocity will develop additional next-generation weapons and ammunition solutions, targeting forthcoming force modernization contracts.

Lonestar Future Weapons is led by a team that includes third-generation American manufacturers with deep experience in the aerospace and defense industries. Chief among them is Automatic Products Corporation, an AS9100:2015 Rev D-registered manufacturer of high-precision machined and assembled components. Established in 1957, APC operates out of a 118,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Garland, Texas.

"We are going to bring weapons systems to market that fire the most advanced, accurate and reliable ammunition available, and we're going to build them here in America," said Craig Etchegoyen, chairman of Lone Star Future Weapons. "Our speed-to-manufacturing and domestic production will undoubtedly enhance the growth of the defense industrial base in the U.S."

"True Velocity composite-cased ammunition represents a paradigm shift in terms of what is possible with internal ballistics," said Kevin Boscamp, chairman and CEO of True Velocity. "Our strategic partnership with Lone Star Future Weapons and APC to design and optimize future weapons around our ammunition represents an unprecedented advancement in defense innovation that provides our warfighters with an unfair advantage on the battlefield."

Current production includes a semi-automatic rifle and an automatic rifle designed to shoot True Velocity's proprietary 6.8mm composite-cased ammunition. Lone Star Future Weapons and True Velocity also plan to develop a lightweight medium machine gun, as well as commercially available products in the future.

About True Velocity

True Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 250 patents pending or issued on its products, technology and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art, 66,000-square-foot facility and are currently available to public agencies, with consumer products available soon. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

About Lone Star Future Weapons

Texas-based Lone Star Future Weapons is an advanced technology company focused on the manufacture of next-generation defense solutions. For more information, visit lonestarfutureweapons.com.

