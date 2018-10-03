Long Beach Medical Center Adds da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System to Already Robust Minimally Invasive Surgery Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is the first health care organization to provide the da Vinci Xi Surgical System in Long Beach. The system can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.

"We were the first health care organization to bring the original da Vinci Surgical System to Long Beach, and we are thrilled to continue our reputation as a leader in this field by bringing the first da Vinci Xi to our community," says Les Edrich, M.D., medical director, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Long Beach Medical Center.

The Minimally Invasive Surgery Program at Long Beach Medical Center has a comprehensive and highly skilled team of surgeons, nurses and technicians who specialize in minimally invasive surgery, including robotic-assisted surgery. The care team collaborates with the patient to determine the right surgical option for their specific condition. Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery helps get patients back to their normal activities faster than traditional, open surgery.

"At Long Beach Medical Center, our mission is to improve the health and well-being of our community," says Dr. Edrich. "We already have a robust Robotic-Assisted Surgery Program, and this addition allows us to provide even more options for our patients – helping us meet our mission."

The da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100 percent in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient's body. The Xi System's immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

Key Features Include:

A new overhead instrument arm architecture designed to facilitate anatomical access from virtually any position.

A new endoscope digital architecture that creates a simpler, more compact design with improved vision definition and clarity.

An ability to attach the endoscope to any arm, providing flexibility for visualizing the surgical site.

Smaller, thinner arms with newly designed joints that offer a greater range of motion than ever before.

Longer instrument shafts designed to give surgeons greater operative reach.

The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access.

About Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, part of OC-based MemorialCare, has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years. Centers of Excellence include the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, the MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute, the MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute, MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, and the Emergency Department and Trauma Center. Visit memorialcare.org/longbeach for more information.

