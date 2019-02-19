Long Island Business Lawyer, Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C., Discusses the Top 3 Ways Broker and Law Firm Working Relationships Increase the Likelihood of Positive Client Experience

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When a client decides that it is time to sell their business, there are a tremendous amount of moving parts occurring. From locating a buyer, through the legalities of the transaction to the closing, it's imperative to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible for the client. By doing so, you can increase the likelihood of referrals and in turn, your revenue. Law firms can provide legal advice and draft the relevant documents, but to provide a client with the full support they need, law firms often work with business brokers to achieve complete client assistance. Long Island Real Estate Lawyer and Business Law Firm, Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C., compiled the top 3 ways that business broker and law firm partnerships increase the likelihood of positive client experience.

Provide your client with expertise in all areas of the business selling process.After making the big decision to sell their business, clients need to begin a complex process filled with documentation and negotiation. When lawyers and business brokers collaborate, they're able to provide a full suite of knowledge to guide clients on every aspect of the deal. A broker will advise a buyer on the value of the business and assist in negotiating the key terms of the acquisition. Once a buyer is located, it's important to have an attorney who is well versed in business law draft contracts and other related documents to protect the client's interests, and to ultimately close the transaction. Working together gives the client a simple and smooth process easing their worry and stress. Open communication between lawyers and business brokers make the process more efficient for the client.As mentioned, this process will require the involvement of both an attorney and a business broker. Immediate collaboration helps streamline communications for the client and save them both time and money. Efficiency is key, especially when deals are time sensitive. Communicating directly with one another and strategizing together will put your client at ease knowing they have a team of experts working with their best interest at mind. Increase trust and confidence between yourself and your client by making professional referrals.Once you tell a client you recommend utilizing a business broker or attorney, they're going to ask if you have any referrals. Individuals tend to be more comfortable with word-of-mouth referrals then simply finding someone on the internet. Not to mention all the time it can take researching and reading reviews online to make an educated decision. Having a go-to partner that you can refer them to is another opportunity to save them time and provide peace of mind.

Whether you're a lawyer or a business broker, client satisfaction is always your number one priority. Working collaboratively can provide several benefits to both your firm and the client; a win-win situation. At Markotsis & Lieberman, we're committed to providing the absolute best service and expertise to our clientele.

About Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C.: Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C. is a general practice law firm. Practice areas include business formations, agreements and transactions, real estate, litigation (commercial and civil), and wills, trusts and estates. Our team of seasoned attorneys is here to guide you through every step of the legal process providing personalized attention to every client. When you're facing a complicated legal situation, our team of legal experts is there to fight for your rights.

