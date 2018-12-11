Long Island Company's Pet Policy Now Includes Pigs

While dogs tend to be the norm around the office ( and on the website ), Erickson was eager to bring in his ­­now 24 pound pet pig. "I really enjoyed seeing everyone bring their dogs in the office," said Erickson. "Once I got Truffles, I thought it would be so much fun to introduce my new pet to my coworkers. Plus, it was right around the same time as the Chinese New Year, and it just so happens to be the year of the pig. The timing was perfect," Erickson went on.

Considering a pig has never been to the company's headquarters before, Erickson reached out to the Human Resources department in hopes that a pig would fall under the current pet policy.

"We implemented our pet policy about 3 years ago now," said Julie Collins, Human Resources Associate. "I was a little nervous [to have a pig come into the office] because dogs have been the only four legged friends to join us up until now, but they [dogs] bring so much joy and I knew a pig would do the same," Collins continued.

Employees were thrilled to hear that a pig was going to be visiting the office."It felt like when Ed Sullivan introduced The Beatles, everybody was so excited," said Erickson."There was a build up for a few days of everybody asking when she was coming. I imagine there's not a lot of workplaces that would have let me bring her in," he continued. Now both dogs and pigs alike are welcome in the office, whether it's for a few hours or the whole day. Such opportunities allow employees to get to know one another a bit more through their 4 legged friends.

SupplyHouse.com focuses on providing a positive and energetic work environment allowing for employees to feel right at home. With their core values revolving around open-mindedness, teamwork, respect, and more, having a guest appearance by Truffles fit perfectly.

