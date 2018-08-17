Long Island IT Support Company, Server Bays, Shares 4 Reasons Why Storage and Cloud Security are Important for Your Computing Systems

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of cloud computing, Server Bays would like to ensure that companies are well informed about what's happening now and what will happen in the future of data storage and security. Server Bays, IT Support on Long Island, shares a few reasons why cloud-based storage and security are essential to your business computing system.

Cloud storage and cloud security are hot topics among IT professionals, especially as more and more businesses reach out to cloud computing companies for their services in order to reduce costs and increase productivity in their office. If you still need to be convinced of the importance of cloud services before investing in them, check out these 4 reasons below.

Protect your business from the threat of data loss. With businesses using cloud services for a myriad of operations, data builds up fast. However, utilizing cloud storage allows this data be protected digitally, rather than as a physical object. This is a key factor in preventing data loss, where a company can risk losing tons of money and productivity. Even if there's a power outage or an incident, your data will still be in the cloud, safe and secure as usual.

Prevent downtime from a business and provide all the necessary programs and applications. A key cloud feature is the ability to utilize applications and programs across devices with a single subscription, rather than requiring individual installation on each machine. This kind of technology reduces the amount of time needed for computer set-up and updates, while increasing time available for working with these programs. An efficient workplace is fundamental to success, something especially clear when employees can easily access and share files across applications on the cloud.

Data will be secure and protected from cyber-attacks and viruses. A good cloud computing company will let you know about what security measures will be taken by their team, while guiding strengthened security on your end as well. Be sure to use encrypted data and strong passwords to fend off any kind of cyber-attack or virus. Having your data stored on the cloud keeps it protected from desktop invaders outside of the servers, keeping your businesses information and files safe and secure.

Passwords and usernames will be protected with high quality performance. Many of us have numerous passwords and usernames that we must keep track of, but a pen and paper is not secure. Storing your login information in a protected document on a secure cloud keeps it safe from hackers trying to get any data out of your accounts. Cloud computing is able to deliver quality security assurance to your employees, strengthening your business data and confidentiality.

Cloud computing has become essential to the modern business for many reasons, but its security is the first and foremost reason to consider it for your company's needs. Keep your data secure within the cloud for the best possible outcome.

About Server Bays: Founded in 2014, Server Bays LLC, IT support in Suffolk, is the Island's fastest growing managed service firm. Server Bays LLC provides companies with cost effective custom technology solutions. To date, they have helped several clients achieve a better return on investment. Founder Ryan Yannelli and Vice President Anthony Milazzo bring energy, enthusiasm, and expertise to IT solutions, and their company has quickly earned a 5-star rating.

SOURCE Server Bays

Related Links

https://serverbays.com

