Long Island Marketing Agency, fishbat, Discusses the Top 5 Analytics Tools and How They Can Benefit Your Business

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Content marketing can benefit your business in ways you have never fathomed. Every social media agency must have the right tools to help enterprises achieve traffic to make sizable sales volumes. However, if you lack insights you cannot know which content strategy works and which doesn't. To help you understand how you can make a better marketing strategy with insights, Long Island marketing agency, fishbat, discusses the top analytics tools and how they can help grow your business:

Buzzsumo. If you have used Buzzsumo, you will attest to the fact that it is one of the best social media analytics tools. Buzzsumo not only helps you to know how your content performs but also shows its reach across different social media platforms. For example, if you wrote a blog post, it will show how many likes, shares, and comments it received across social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Instagram. AgoraPulse. Social media marketing is very profitable, but it takes up a lot of your time. AgoraPulse helps you save the time you spend on social media by giving you insights on the kind of content that sells, and better ways to execute your content marketing strategy. With Agorapulse you can accomplish all your social media tasks effortlessly on one platform. You can write a single post and share that post on all your social media accounts at once. It also comes in an easy-to-use chrome plugin that further saves time and resources. BrandMentions. BrandMentions helps you learn more about your social media marketing efforts by giving insights into core aspects of business such as competitor activities, reputation management, brand monitoring, and business intelligence. The information you receive from BrandMentions helps to show the impact of your social media campaigns and how to scale new heights. BrandMentions also gives you instant notifications whenever your site gets a backlink or is mentioned by reputable sites across the web. Hootsuite. Hootsuite is one of the most popular tools known for social media scheduling. However, Hootsuite is also an excellent analytical tool that tells you the performance of different content. The information you get from this analytics tool can help you in recreating old content to fit current consumers' tastes and reach a wider audience. You can integrate all your social media profiles on Hootsuite so that you can track analytics from all the sites in one platform. Sprout Social. Sprout Social allows you to measure the performance of your content across all social media platforms. When you have an analytics tool that measures the performance of all your social media platforms in one place, you can receive insights to better curate content that works for each platform. You can use Sprout Social to get content performance data from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google+.

There are so many social media analytics tools out there that can impact your business. However, knowing how each work can help you align your goals with the right tool. These five analytics tools can be the game changer in your marketing mix. If you need more help with your digital marketing strategy, contact fishbat Digital Marketing Company.

