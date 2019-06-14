NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search engine optimization, also referred to as SEO, is imperative to increase the quality and quantity of website traffic, as well as the overall visibility of a website or a specific web page. Long Island SEO Agency, fishbat, shares 6 tips to assist with onsite optimization for SEO.

Integrate schema markup into the SEO strategy. Schema is HTML coding that can be placed on a website to help search engines increase their understanding of what a company does. Ensure that schema is properly set up for optimal results by taking the time to utilize the software correctly and describe the business in as much detail as possible. Schema can be helpful in the way websites appear in search engine results and have proven to be extremely useful in highly competitive local areas. Create key topics in place of keywords. In order to properly optimize onsite, you should first determine the overall topic of a website. From there, select specific keywords that relate to the topic and the content that is provided. Those specific keywords can then be placed on each accompanying web page within the website, as well as in the title pages. Key topics and words should be used throughout a website naturally since search engines have developed enough to identify the context of a webpage without utilizing exact match keyword software. Incorporate SEO-friendly URLs. For a URL to be considered SEO-friendly, it should use keyword phrases and clearly demonstrate what the page is about, for both search engines and users. To make the creation of SEO-friendly URLs easier, ensure that keywords are included in the title of the webpage. The inclusion of the keyword or phrase in the title of the webpage will naturally translate to the URL and assist search engines in identifying the purpose of the webpage, which will rely heavily on the title tags. Be sure to optimize content. Content plays a vital role when it comes to onsite optimization. It is important to utilize the tools available to you to create unique and engaging content that speaks to consumers and naturally utilizes keywords and phrases. Be sure to evenly distribute keywords throughout content pieces to avoid an overly-promotional look and feel. Be aware of a website's load speed. The amount of time it takes to load a website is a big factor in SERP. Utilize tools to determine how long each element of a website takes to load and if there are any items that may need to be updated, including changing file sizes, pieces of code, or the web host itself, in order to improve the sites loading time and the overall user experience. Improve the Meta description of all web pages. When completing onsite optimizations, it is important to remember each aspect of a webpage. The title tag and Meta description play a large role in the ranking of a web page. Be sure the Meta description of every page on the website is relevant and optimized, providing a brief summary of the page when appearing in search engines. It is also important to be mindful of the length since the description can be cut off depending on the browser or device that is being used.

