Long Island Solar Installation Experts, GreenLogic, Announce New Fleet Additions

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLogic LLC, Southampton's solar power pioneer and active supporter of Long Island communities, has announced the newest additions to the solar company's fleet. With the addition of four new 2019 Ford Transit Vans and five 2019 Chevy Silverados, GreenLogic looks to elevate the quality and productivity of their superior Long Island solar installation services for residential homes, commercial businesses and new constructions.

New GreenLogic Trucks

"We are committed to our promise of providing best-in-class solar services to our customers, and we look forward to further improving our capabilities with the expansion of our company fleet," Paul Kessler, Design Manager.

As an advocate for supporting other Long Island businesses, GreenLogic was pleased to purchase the vehicles from multigenerational dealerships, Otis Ford (Quogue) and Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac (Southampton), both customers of the solar energy company.

"True quality comes from local providers like ourselves, and we feel we should give back to the community by supporting other Long Island businesses," John Rocchetta, Partner.

About GreenLogic LLC

GreenLogic was founded in 2005, making the company one of the longest standing solar installers on Long Island. Since then, they've helped customers save millions of dollars in energy bills. Their quality, reliability and high level of performance have made them one of the most referred solar installation companies on the Island. Whether you're a homeowner, a business owner or a builder or architect, GreenLogic's experts can design and install the ideal solar power system for your needs.

For more about GreenLogic, visit: www.greenlogic.com/about

