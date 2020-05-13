Long Island University Announces Theodore Roosevelt Virtual Lecture Series

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Theodore Roosevelt Institute at Long Island University announced today "Tales of Theodore Roosevelt," a four-part virtual lecture series about President Theodore Roosevelt presented by his great-grandson Tweed Roosevelt, Chairman of the Theodore Roosevelt Institute and Long Island University Professor. The lectures will be held May 19th, June 16th, September 15th and October 20th at Noon EST through Zoom and are free and open to the public.

Each lecture will focus on Theodore Roosevelt's colorful career, and will follow with a Q&A period. Kicking off the series on Tuesday, May 19th at Noon EST, "Theodore Roosevelt in the Badlands," will retell extraordinary stories from the President's formative period of his life shared by Tweed Roosevelt. For example, as a young deputy sheriff in North Dakota, Theodore Roosevelt hunted down dangerous desperadoes, almost got into a duel with a crack shot French aristocrat, and saved a saloon of drinkers by punching out a terrorizing drunkard. To register, please visit liu.edu/Roosevelt/badlands.

"President Theodore Roosevelt continues to fascinate Americans a century after his death for his charismatic personality, forward-thinking policies and dynamic leadership," stated Tweed Roosevelt, Long Island University Professor and Chairman of the Theodore Roosevelt Institute. "Few figures in our nation's history can rival the bipartisan support that has always followed our nation's 26th president. This exciting lecture series gives insight into unknown parts of TR's life and sheds insight into why his legacy lives on."

The virtual lecture series will continue with the following:

TR and the U. S. Navy

Tuesday, June 16th at 12 pm EST

Hosted by Tweed Roosevelt, the lecture explores the story of how Theodore Roosevelt used naval power to make the U.S. a world power, and will include a discussion about the current situation surrounding the aircraft carrier named after him, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN17).

To register, please visit liu.edu/Roosevelt/navy.

Down the Amazon: Theodore Roosevelt and the River of Doubt

Tuesday, Sept. 15th at 12 pm EST

Tweed Roosevelt will retrace President Theodore Roosevelt's adventure through Brazil which was undoubtedly his most dangerous trip in which he barely survived. This trip is as wild today as it was in 1914.

To register, please visit liu.edu/Roosevelt/amazon.

Theodore Roosevelt, Master Diplomat

Tuesday, Oct. 20th at 12 pm EST

Tweed Roosevelt will detail how President Theodore Roosevelt was a master diplomat. This little-known area of diplomacy Theodore Roosevelt exhibited during his presidency, perhaps did more to keep the world at peace than any other president has achieved. His approach is a blueprint that can be used today.

To register, please visit: liu.edu/Roosevelt/diplomat.

About the Theodore Roosevelt Institute (TRI)

The Theodore Roosevelt Institute serves as a home for research, public seminars, workshops, educational programs, and conferences about Roosevelt, his times, and contemporaries. As a hands-on learning space, the TRI showcases many of the 26th President's writings and collections. As a forum for academic assessment and discussion of his legacy, conferences and events led by preeminent scholars offer public access to local history and an ability to connect with that history in a very real way.

About Long Island University

LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers nearly 400 accredited programs, with a network of 265,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

