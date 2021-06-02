Long Island University Presents Roosevelt School Lecture Series "The Three Roosevelts: Learning From Failures And Controversies"

Professor Roosevelt will deliver the exclusive series of three talks on each of the Roosevelts, focusing on the failures and controversies that shaped the character of these historical figures. The talks will be held monthly on Thursdays, June 3, July 8 and August 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST. Each lecture will be followed by an optional VIP virtual conversation with Professor Roosevelt from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., limited to an audience of 16 people to allow for private discussion. The series can be purchased for $55 by clicking this link , or purchased individually for $20 each. Each VIP virtual conversation with Professor Roosevelt can be purchased for $25.

"Theodore, Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt set the standard for dynamic and thoughtful leadership that continues to be relevant in American society today," said Professor Tweed Roosevelt. "Each had their own unique characteristics that made them endearing and trusted public figures. This lecture series explores the challenges that each overcame throughout their lives that defined their leadership styles and legacies."

Information and details for each lecture are as follows:

Thursday, June 3, 2021:

THEODORE ROOSEVELT: LEARNING FROM FAILURES AND CONTROVERSIES

This lecture focuses on the personal and political setbacks that shaped the character of the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt (1901-09). TR stated: "It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed." 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, on Thursday, June 3.

To register for the lecture, please click here.

VIP CHAT ON THEODORE ROOSEVELT

An informal personal conversation and discussion with Professor Tweed Roosevelt related to the topic of Theodore Roosevelt. This opportunity is limited to 16 participants and will be held on Zoom from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

To register for the conversation, please click here.

Thursday, July 8, 2021:

ELEANOR ROOSEVELT: LEARNING FROM FAILURES AND CONTROVERSIES

This lecture focuses on the personal and professional challenges that shaped the career of the longest serving First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt (1933-1945). Mrs. Roosevelt stated: "Do what you feel in your heart is right – for you'll be criticized anyway." 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, on Thursday, July 8.

To register for the lecture, please click here.

VIP CHAT ON ELEANOR ROOSEVELT

An informal personal conversation and discussion with Professor Tweed Roosevelt related to the topic of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. This opportunity is limited to 16 participants and will be held on Zoom from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

To register for the conversation, please click here.

Thursday, August 19, 2021:

FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT: LEARNING FROM FAILURES AND CONTROVERSIES

This lecture focuses on the personal and political obstacles that influenced the 32nd President of the United States (1933-1945), Franklin Delano Roosevelt. FDR stated: "Take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly, and try another. But by all means, try something." 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, on Thursday, August 19.

To register for the lecture, please click here.

VIP CHAT ON FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT

An informal personal conversation and discussion with Professor Tweed Roosevelt related to the topic of Franklin D. Roosevelt. This opportunity is limited to 16 participants and will be held on Zoom from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19.

To register for the conversation, please click here.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

www.liu.edu

