Long John Silver's Launches Record Label, Issues Audio Coupons for Lent

In celebration of the new venture, Long John Silver's is today releasing audio coupons for stores nationwide. The coupons can be redeemed by playing one of the ocean-themed songs from the freshman record dropped on #NewMusicFridays on Soundcloud .

"Throughout the Lent season, our fans and followers will be treated not only to delicious and craveable fish offerings, but also a weekly song and audio coupon drop from our house band, the Coral Benders," said Stephanie Mattingly, vice president of marketing, Long John Silver's.

New songs from the freshman album, complemented by original artwork, are announced via Twitter, can be heard on Soundcloud each Friday, and will be trailed by a new audio coupon the following week.

"Partnering with the Long John Silver's team to crank out these tunes has been nothing short of a dream come true for us Benders," said Matt Ciferri of Coral Benders. "Our alignment on various nautical themes has allowed for some truly stellar creative synergies."

Fans can follow @longjohnslvrs for new music, album art, and fish friendly deals each week through April 19.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969, and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 franchised restaurants nation-wide. Long John Silver's is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in their signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s

Related Links

http://www.ljsilvers.com

