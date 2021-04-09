Long Point Capital Announces Sale of Investment in Woolpert

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Point Capital is pleased to announce it has sold its investment in Woolpert in connection with a new strategic investment by MSD Partners, who are partnering with the Woolpert management team. With its exit from Woolpert, Long Point Capital continues to establish its reputation as a premier partner to the management teams of professional services companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1911, Woolpert is a leading global provider of architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) services to a wide variety of public, private, and government clients. The Company has more than 1,100 dedicated employees at 42 offices and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Long Point made its investment in Woolpert in December 2017. Since that time, in partnership with Long Point, Woolpert tripled its profits, completed six strategic add-on acquisitions, expanded into new geographic markets, and developed new lines of service, including strategic consulting and data-as-a-service.

"Long Point lived up to their reputation – they have been a great partner for me and my management team," said Scott Cattran, Woolpert President and CEO. "They became my trusted advisor. They provided the strategic and tactical advice that played a critical role in helping us achieve our growth plan. I could not have picked a better partner."

Ira Starr, Long Point Founding Partner commented, "We have had a great experience working with Scott and his team. It is rare when we have the honor to work with such a smart, talented, and committed management team. We are very proud of our role in their great success. We are very confident that they are well positioned for continued growth as the premier AEG company in the industry."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit www.woolpert.com.

About Long Point Capital

Long Point Capital, with offices in New York and Michigan, invests in outstanding founder, family, and management-owned companies in operating defensible niches with stable demand, highly capable management teams and strong growth prospects. We focus on professional services companies and opportunistically evaluate niche manufacturing and distribution companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information please visit our website at www.longpointcapital.com.

