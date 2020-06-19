Long-Term Care Booking Engine Company Pearl LTC Solutions Recognizes Juneteenth as Official Corporate Holiday

POTOMAC, Md., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl LTC Solutions, the booking engine for long-term care , today announced that the company would officially recognize June 19th as an official company holiday. The American holiday Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 that the last enslaved African Americans, in the state of Texas, were finally notified they were free. The company's Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Myisha Gatson, MPA, MBA, MFIN , a Senior Democracy Fellow at NAACP and President of the Stanford Entrepreneurship Club of Washington DC, also issued a challenge to the U.S. Congress, all 50 states and the District of Columbia, all U.S. corporations and all U.S. based Venture Capital firms to recognize this holiday in honor of the African Americans who have been and continue to be murdered and discriminated against because of the color of their skin and whose voice is carried in the Black Lives Matter movement.

(PRNewsfoto/Pearl LTC Solutions) (PRNewsfoto/Pearl LTC Solutions) (PRNewsfoto/Pearl LTC Solutions) Related Documents View PDF Paper on Institutional Racism in America. http://www.pearlltcsolutions.com/racialequity

"The Black Community is tired of having a knee on our necks as a result of being Black in America. The time has come for a reckoning between America and its Black citizens," said Gatson. "Acknowledging Juneteenth as a National Holiday is a critical beginning to acknowledging the stain of slavery on the history of our country and beginning to make amends with the Black community for decades of oppression and systemic inequality. There is still much work to be done, but this is an easy action for the U.S. Congress, all 50 states and the District of Columbia, all U.S. corporations and all U.S. based Venture Capital firms to take as a first step to acknowledge their commitment to righting the wrongs of the past."

Juneteenth, "June" plus "nineteenth," is widely considered a day to celebrate the legal emancipation of enslaved African Americans within the United States. Juneteenth took place on June 19, 1865, nearly two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln on September 22, 1862. The holiday was not officially recognized by any state within the U.S. before 2020 but has now become a new symbol of the awareness non-black communities are gaining within the U.S. of the continuous murder, violence and systemic racism African Americans still endure.

Pearl LTC Solutions Founder and CEO, Myisha Gatson, intends to make education and equity center points to the business, reminding all Americans that our past has created unequal opportunities, especially for our seniors. She presents a paper (link to paper at http://www.pearlltcsolutions.com/racialequity ) to help articulate the history and context leading to this iniquity. She asks that everyone reading this press release also take time to read the paper to understand where we have been as a nation and the work we have yet to do.

Pearl Long Term Care Solutions, the booking engine for consumers searching for long-term care, has created a one-stop marketplace where individuals seeking care can bid on available, unoccupied units based on a self-selected set of search parameters including desired level of care, location, and budget. In just a few clicks, Pearl Long Term Care Solutions streamlines the long-term care search, selection and booking process. Pearl Long Term Care Solutions – your one stop shop for your long-term care needs. From independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and other types of long-term care residences, providers, both large chains and independent operators, will also benefit from Pearl LTC Solution's powerful platform that will enable them to post vacant units and accept bids from potential residents with zero upfront costs. Vacancy rates at long-term care residences are at a nearly permanent rate of 10% or higher and growing with the recent COVID-19 global pandemic.

To learn more about Pearl LTC Solutions, visit www.pearlltcsolutions.com.

About Pearl LTC Solutions

Pearl LTC Solutions is the booking engine for long-term care, officially scheduled to launch in 2020. Pearl's mission is to make long-term care accessible and affordable for all. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur and social justice activist Myisha Gatson, Pearl LTC Solutions delivers long-term care consumers with one-stop shopping to make it easy to find and secure affordable long-term care. Pearl makes this possible by aggregating long-term care (LTC) providers' residential listings into a one-stop marketplace. Pearl is a black-owned business that is committed to ending discrimination based upon age, race, gender, sexual orientation or identity.

SOURCE Pearl LTC Solutions

Related Links

https://www.pearlltcsolutions.com

