Long time Spokane Social Worker Leaves Nonprofit World & Bets All On Her First Flip & Docu-series: BOOZE & HAMMER

Follow her journey, frustrations and revelry each week as she attempts to convert a 3000+sq ft home on Spokane's South Hill during a pandemic. She enlists friends and family while concocting cocktails, doing tipsy field trips (with a driver of course!) all while attempting to turn a profit in these unsettling times.

Taking a page from the HGTV playbook, she's betting it all on this flip, while trying to manage a team of realtors under her, supervise her rental properties & monitor building supply costs.



Stanton has eight episodes slated, and the first episode was released yesterday, May 3, 2021 at:

https://youtu.be/qXlJ3kjwovc.



The nation's housing shortage, pandemic and uncertain economy makes for an interesting backdrop.



Watch her attempt to defy the odds by creating Spokane's FIRST SMART, SOLAR CONDO SANCTUARIES in Spokane.



STANTON ENTERPRISES LLC is a Woman-owned, Spokane based real estate consortium that specializes in affordable solar luxury housing in the Spokane metro area.



